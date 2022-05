School is almost out for summer, but that’s not about to stop 9 Mile Garden (9375 Gravois Road, 314-390-2806) from calling class into session. The food truck garden is introducing Beer College, an event that shows the intricacies behind turning the tap on and letting the beer flow. Local craft brewers come out and encourage students to hit the books, or at least try samples of their beers to get a taste of just what goes into making one of St. Louis’ favorite beverages.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 5 HOURS AGO