Flood Advisory issued for Owsley, Rockcastle by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 16:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Elko; Eureka; Lander The National Weather Service in Elko Nevada has issued a * Dust Advisory for Northeastern Lander County in north central Nevada South central Elko County in northeastern Nevada Northern Eureka County in north central Nevada * Until 530 PM PDT. * At 401 PM PDT, a dust channel was 20 miles south of Battle Mountain, moving east/northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Less than three miles visibility with strong wind in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Satellite detected. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. Roadways most affected will be SR-305 from Battle Mountain to Austin, portions of SR-306 from Beowawe to Austin, and I-80 from Battle Mountain east to Deeth. Locations impacted include Elko, Battle Mountain, Carlin, Crescent Valley, Beowawe, Jiggs, Argenta, South Fork, Ruby Valley, Pine Valley, Dunphy, Lee, Lamoille, Deeth, Clover Valley, Ryndon, Emigrant Pass, Spring Creek, Palisade and Antelope Valley. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
