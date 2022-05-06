ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owsley County, KY

Flood Advisory issued for Owsley, Rockcastle by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-06 16:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Owsley;...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Tornado Watch issued across entire region

(WJHL) – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Tornado Watch for the entirety of News Channel 11’s coverage area. According to the NWS’s site, the watch will remain in place from 1:40 p.m. on May 6 to 8 p.m. that same day. You can find a rough map of the warning area below: […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Denali by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 22:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-10 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Denali WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM AKDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with localized amounts up to 10 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Denali...mainly west of Healy. * WHEN...10 PM today to 6 AM Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Chinle Valley, Coconino Plateau, Eastern Mogollon Rim by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Chinle Valley; Coconino Plateau; Eastern Mogollon Rim; Grand Canyon Country; Kaibab Plateau; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward; Western Mogollon Rim; White Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Through 11 PM MST Sunday evening, expect southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts from 40 to 55 mph. For the Wind Advisory on Monday, expect expect southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts from 40 to 45 mph. * WHERE...Kaibab and Coconino plateaus, the Mogollon Rim, the White Mountains, northeast plateaus and mesas from 264 northward and Chinle Valley. * WHEN...Through 11 PM MST this evening and then resuming from 10 AM MST until 8 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust and sand, mainly north of the Mogollon Rim.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Owsley County, KY
City
Mount Vernon, KY
State
Kentucky State
City
Science Hill, KY
City
Mckee, KY
County
Rockcastle County, KY
City
London, KY
City
Burnside, KY
The Independent

Footage captures massive tornado heading for tiny Texas town

A massive tornado has been captured on camera tearing towards the town of Lockett, Texas, in the early hours of Wednesday.The sheriff’s department in Wilbarger County reported "extensive structural damage" in the small town that lies close to the Oklahoma border, according to news outlet Weather.com.Wilberger County Sheriff Brian Fritze told News Channel 6 that first responders could not assess damage or downed power lines overnight but said that several homes and barns appeared to suffer extensive damage. Sheriff Fritze also confirmed there were no significant injuries or deaths.The video showed a huge column of dust heading towards wind...
ENVIRONMENT
BlueRidgeLife

Winter Weather Advisory Issued Monday Along BRP & Skyline Drive (Snow Likely)

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. National Weather Service Baltimore MD/Washington DC. Garrett-Extreme Western Allegany-Western Highland- Northern Virginia Blue Ridge-Central Virginia Blue Ridge (including Wintergreen)– Western Grant-Western Mineral-Western Pendleton- 932 AM EDT Sun Apr 17 2022. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 8 PM EDT. MONDAY…. *...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Dust Advisory issued for Elko, Eureka, Lander by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 16:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Elko; Eureka; Lander The National Weather Service in Elko Nevada has issued a * Dust Advisory for Northeastern Lander County in north central Nevada South central Elko County in northeastern Nevada Northern Eureka County in north central Nevada * Until 530 PM PDT. * At 401 PM PDT, a dust channel was 20 miles south of Battle Mountain, moving east/northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Less than three miles visibility with strong wind in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Satellite detected. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. Roadways most affected will be SR-305 from Battle Mountain to Austin, portions of SR-306 from Beowawe to Austin, and I-80 from Battle Mountain east to Deeth. Locations impacted include Elko, Battle Mountain, Carlin, Crescent Valley, Beowawe, Jiggs, Argenta, South Fork, Ruby Valley, Pine Valley, Dunphy, Lee, Lamoille, Deeth, Clover Valley, Ryndon, Emigrant Pass, Spring Creek, Palisade and Antelope Valley. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
ELKO COUNTY, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#South Central#Flood Advisory#Rockcastle Flood Advisory#Doppler#Hansford#Level Green
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Marble and Glen Canyons, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 14:38:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Marble and Glen Canyons; Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons; Yavapai County Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts from 40 to 50 mph. Localized gusts from 50 to 60 mph are possible for areas immediately east of Flagstaff. This includes Doney Park and Interstate 40 from mile post 205 to mile post 225. * WHERE...Marble and Glen Canyons, higher elevations of Yavapai County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust and sand near the grand Canyon and Page.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Blowing Dust Advisory issued for Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 18:33:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft; Upper Rio Grande Valley, Eastern San Juan Mountains Below 10000 Ft HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT MONDAY BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 85 mph expected. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust. * WHERE...Upper Rio Grande Valley/Eastern San Juan Mountains Below 10000 Feet and Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Feet Counties. Blowing dust impacts primarily for southern areas, close to the Colorado-New Mexico border. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until noon MDT Monday. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive. People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.
CONEJOS COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Dust Advisory issued for McKinley, Rio Arriba, San Juan, Sandoval by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 18:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-08 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: McKinley; Rio Arriba; San Juan; Sandoval The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Dust Advisory for Northern McKinley County in west central New Mexico Northwestern Rio Arriba County in north central New Mexico Northwestern Sandoval County in north central New Mexico San Juan County in northwestern New Mexico * Until 815 PM MDT. * At 609 PM MDT, a dust storm was stretching near Gallup north to the Four Corners and southeast along US550 to near Cuba. HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...Satellite imagery. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes the following highways Highway 550 between Mile Markers 73 and 174. Highway 64 between Mile Markers 1 and 176. Locations impacted include Farmington, Kirtland, Bloomfield, Aztec, Shiprock, Chama, Dulce, Navajo Dam, Crownpoint and Tierra Amarilla. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust creates reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. To report severe weather, contact the National Weather Service, or your nearest law enforcement agency, who will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Albuquerque.
MCKINLEY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Grand Canyon Country, Kaibab Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Grand Canyon Country; Kaibab Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Through 11 PM MST Sunday evening, expect southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts from 40 to 55 mph. For the Wind Advisory on Monday, expect expect southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts from 40 to 45 mph. * WHERE...Kaibab and Coconino plateaus, the Mogollon Rim, the White Mountains, northeast plateaus and mesas from 264 northward and Chinle Valley. * WHEN...Through 11 PM MST this evening and then resuming from 10 AM MST until 8 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust and sand, mainly north of the Mogollon Rim.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Modoc County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 11:13:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Modoc County Moderate snowfall is expected over the Warner Mountains of Modoc County through 10pm. After 10pm, snow showers should diminish through the overnight hours. 2 to 4 inches of snow is expected through 10pm, impacting Cedar Pass on Highway 299. Plan for slippery travel conditions and visibility down to one quarter mile at times. Some snow is expected on the valley floors of Modoc County too, including Alturas, with accumulation of 1 to 2 inches expected mainly on grassy surfaces but some slippery roads are possible as well. Keene
MODOC COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 14:38:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Black Mesa Area; Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau; Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264 WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Through 11 PM MST Sunday evening, expect southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts from 40 to 55 mph. For the Wind Advisory on Monday, expect expect southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts from 40 to 45 mph. * WHERE...The Little Colorado River Valley, Chuska Mountains, Black Mesa and northeast plateaus and mesas from 264 southward * WHEN...Through 11 PM MST this evening and then resuming from 10 AM MST until 8 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust and sand.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Kern River Valley, Mojave Desert, Piute Walker Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 16:28:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Kern River Valley; Mojave Desert; Piute Walker Basin; South End of the Upper Sierra; Tehachapi WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Kern River Valley, Piute Walker Basin, South End of the Upper Sierra, Tehachapi area, and the Mojave Desert. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
KERN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 10:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 05:48:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Newport affecting Jackson and Independence Counties. White River At Georgetown affecting White, Prairie and Woodruff Counties. Cache River Near Patterson affecting Woodruff and Jackson Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Newport. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, Many thousands of acres of cropland are inundated. Water is near State Highway 14. Many private levees are overtopped allowing the river to flood cropland. Water in portions of Jacksonport State Park that are on river side of levee. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 26.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Sunday evening and continue falling to 15.5 feet Wednesday, May 18. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Crest Time Date White River Newport 26.0 26.7 Sun 9 AM 24.8 22.1 19.3 Falling
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Baker, Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Baker; Columbia The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Baker County in northeastern Florida East central Columbia County in northern Florida * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 811 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles northeast of Suwannee Valley, or 11 miles east of White Springs, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Baker and east central Columbia Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BAKER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Augusta, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted, act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure such as a basement or small interior room. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Augusta; Nelson The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Nelson County in central Virginia Southwestern Augusta County in western Virginia * Until 915 PM EDT. * At 827 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Goshen to Lexington to near Glasgow, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Stuarts Draft, Sherando, Wintergreen, Montebello, Craigsville, Greenville, Middlebrook, Summerdean, Tyro and Spottswood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Hard Freeze Warning issued for Sanpete Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Sanpete Valley HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected. * WHERE...Sanpete Valley. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
SANPETE COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Hard Freeze Warning issued for Southwest Utah by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Southwest Utah HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub- freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected. * WHERE...Southwest Utah. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 9 PM MDT this evening. For the Hard Freeze Warning, from 9 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust will be possible and reduce visibility, causing hazardous driving conditions.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy