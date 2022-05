HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The turnover rate for school bus drivers in Horry County is on the rise, and some parents say that’s leading to more overcrowding on buses. “The frustration is, nothing has been done since August,” said Laura Lipp, an Horry County Schools student. “Nothing has improved during the entire school year. Parents have continued to call.”

HORRY COUNTY, SC ・ 4 DAYS AGO