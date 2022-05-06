ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmingdale, ME

Convicted Child Rapist Found Hiding with Loaded Gun in Maine; Middlesex DA Seeks Rendition

By WHAV Staff
WHAV
WHAV
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Methuen man, convicted of child rape, but who fled from his trial on April 14, was arrested today in Farmingdale, Maine. Thirty-eight-year-old Stephen Corbin Jr., who was found with a loaded gun,...

whav.net

Comments / 1

Related
MassLive.com

Ex-Massachusetts corrections worker Marvin ‘Skip’ McClendon Jr. to be arraigned in Massachusetts in relation to murder of 11-year-old Melissa Tremblay

A former Massachusetts Corrections worker will be arraigned in a Massachusetts court on Friday in connection to the gruesome 1988 murder of an 11-year-old girl in Lawrence. Former Massachusetts Department of Corrections worker Marvin ‘Skip’ McClendon Jr., 74, has been accused of stabbing 11-year-old Melissa Ann Tremblay, of New Hampshire, to death in 1988, officials said.
LAWRENCE, MA
WHAV

Convicted Child Rapist Returns to Court Thursday After Expected Rendition

A Methuen man, convicted last month of child rape, is scheduled to be sentenced this Thursday in connection with his conviction on eight counts of aggravated rape of a child. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office is arranging the rendition of 38-year-old Stephen Corbin Jr. who was arrested Friday in Farmingdale, Maine. Corbin fled after three days of his six-day trial by cutting off his GPS bracelet and fleeing.
METHUEN, MA
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Methuen, MA
Methuen, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Farmingdale, ME
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

What escaped inmate Casey White said during arrest as questions remain over guard’s death: ‘I didn’t do it’

The first words from escaped Alabama inmate Casey White after his capture were “I didn’t do it” as his corrections officer lover lay dying from a gunshot wound in their car.White, a 38-year-old capital murder suspect, and Vicky White, a 56-year-old Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Corrections, were finally captured on Monday following a 10-day multi-state manhunt after she allegedly helped break him out of jail back on 29 April.Ms White died from a gunshot wound to the head after a dramatic police chase and car crash in Evansville, Indiana.White surrendered to authorities on the scene and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Rape#Violent Crime
Syracuse.com

Man in CNY prison commits suicide, buried without family’s knowledge. They win $1.5 million lawsuit

Marcy, N.Y. – The family of an inmate who died by suicide at a Central New York prison has been awarded $1.5 million after a wrongful death lawsuit against the state. In May 2016, the father of 22-year-old Lonnie Lamont Hamilton, an inmate at the Marcy Correctional Facility, was concerned. He had not heard from his son since Christmas 2015 and wanted to check on him.
MARCY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
WMUR.com

Investigators announce they have identified woman found dead in Merrimack River

BOW, N.H. — A woman found dead in the Merrimack River has been identified, police announced on Wednesday. Katie Gorfinkle, 38, of Concord, was found dead last week. After police publicly released a sketch designed by a forensic artist through police in Lincoln, Massachusetts, tips came in from across the country. Police said one of those tips led to the positive identification.
BOW, NH
CBS New York

18-year-old found murdered in Brooklyn, boyfriend arrested

NEW YORK -- An 18-year-old who was ready to celebrate her first Mother's Day this weekend was found dead inside a home in Brooklyn on Friday.CBS2's Dave Carlin spoke exclusively with the victim's heartbroken father.Damaris Maravilla was looking forward to Mother's Day, said family members. The 18-year-old became a mom just six months ago.She was found murdered Friday inside a home on West Sixth Street in Bensonhurst, right across from an apartment building where she grew up. "I still can't believe it. I don't believe it would happen to her. It's not fair," said Delfino Maravilla, Damaris' father. Shocked, he says, when...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man gets 25 years to life in Bronx girlfriend’s stabbing death

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A man who stabbed his girlfriend to death because he “realized he hated her” was sentenced Monday to 25 years to life behind bars, prosecutors said. Juana Alvarez, 52, was reported missing on Aug. 9, 2016, officials said. About two weeks later, police arrested Miguel Bonilla for fare evasion. While he […]
BRONX, NY
WHAV

WHAV

Haverhill, MA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
820K+
Views
ABOUT

97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.

 https://www.whav.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy