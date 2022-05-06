ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

UFC 274 Odds: Charles Oliveira Favored to Beat Justin Gaethje

Field Level Media
Field Level Media
 4 days ago

Charles Oliveira cannot reclaim the lightweight title on Saturday night but remains heavily favored to deny Justin Gaethje from claiming it at UFC 274 in Phoenix.

Oliveira (32-8) was stripped of the title after failing to make weight on Friday. The fight will go on, but the Brazilian will not be able to reclaim the title on Saturday despite being the -180 favorite at DraftKings and the -150 favorite at BetMGM.

Gathje (23-3) has drawn 59 percent of the handle as the +155 underdog at DraftKings and 60 percent of the handle at BetMGM, where he is being offered at +140.

Oliveira owns the UFC records for most finishes (18) and most submission victories (15), and he rides a 10-fight winning streak into the bout. However, the title will remain vacant if he beats Gaethje.

Gaethje’s reputation is underscored by the fact he has earned 10 of UFC’s “Fight of the Night” and “Performance of the Night” bonuses in his first nine UFC fights. He’s the winner of five out of his last six.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IuERv_0fVRQ78g00
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

For his part, Oliveira says he knows Gaethje can bring it, and he’s ready to fight fire with fire.

“Listen, he is a truck,” Oliveira said at Wednesday’s media day. “He only moves forward; I only move forward. So, there’s definitely gonna be collisions, definitely gonna be a clash. I’m not a jiu-jitsu fighter anymore. I’m a complete MMA fighter. I want everyone to know.”

Public Split on Strawweight Bout

The evening’s co-feature is a killer rematch for the UFC strawweight title between champion Rose Namajunas (11-4) and former titleholder Carla Esparza (18-6).

In December 2014, Esparza defeated Namajunas in the finals of a tournament to crown the UFC’s first 115-pound champion. That was Namajunas’ fourth career pro fight, underscoring her potential.

She has since lived up to that hype by becoming the division’s first two-time titleholder, using a well-rounded offense and underrated toughness to impose her will.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d6Pzv_0fVRQ78g00
Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

Esparza, meanwhile, dropped the title in 2015 and for a while was considered an afterthought in the division. But the wrestling-heavy Esparza has vastly improved her stand-up game and has won five consecutive fights over the past three years to earn her way back to another title shot.

Namajunas has been backed by 83 percent of the handle as the -200 favorite at DraftKings. She is the -160 favorite at BetMGM, where 53 percent of the handle has backed Esparza (+130).

–Field Level Media (@FieldLevelMedia)

Comments / 0

Related
Field Level Media

Tiger Woods Make Huge Jump in World Rankings

Tiger Woods posted the two worst rounds of his career at the Masters over the weekend, but just making the cut vaulted the 15-time major winner 228 spots in the Official World Golf Ranking. Woods, who had not played a competitive round since the 2020 Masters played in November of...
GOLF
Field Level Media

49ers’ Deebo Samuel Demands Trade

Deebo Samuel wants a long-term contract, but not from the San Francisco 49ers. According to multiple reports, the All-Pro wide receiver asked the 49ers to trade him and has no plans to report for offseason workouts. Samuel is in the final year of his four-year rookie contract that paid a...
SANTA CLARA, CA
Field Level Media

Pete Rose: ‘I’ve been punished pretty severely’

Given Major League Baseball’s embrace of gambling, Pete Rose wants back in. Banned from baseball in 1989 from gambling on games when he managed the Cincinnati Reds, Rose told USA Today Sports in a lengthy story published Thursday that it’s time for the game to welcome him back.
MLB
Field Level Media

Report: Suns’ Devin Booker (hamstring) out 2 to 3 weeks

Phoenix Suns star guard Devin Booker could miss two to three weeks with a Grade 1 right hamstring strain, ESPN reported Thursday. Booker sustained the injury in the third quarter of Tuesday’s night’s 125-114 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 2 of a first-round playoff series. He scored 31 points before leaving the game with 4:45 left in the period.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
City
Phoenix, AZ
Field Level Media

Tom Brady’s Next Team? FOX Claims QB in Massive Deal

Tom Brady agreed to join FOX Sports as lead NFL analyst when he retires for good from the NFL. Brady, whose retirement announcement in February was rescinded 18 days later, is back for another season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022. When he decides to move on from the playing field, he has a job waiting.
TAMPA, FL
Field Level Media

Reports: Trevor Bauer’s leave extended once again

Major League Baseball and the players association agreed to extend the administrative leave of Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer through April 22, multiple outlets reported Wednesday. Investigation Continues. Bauer remains off the Dodgers’ 40-man roster as MLB continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding a sexual assault accusation made by...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Field Level Media

Tiger Woods commits to Ireland pro-am ahead of Open

Tiger Woods committed to playing in the JP McManus Pro-Am in Ireland in early July ahead of The Open championship in Scotland. The two-day event is held July 4-5 in Adare Manor in Limerick, Ireland. The Open begins July 14 at St. Andrews. Woods is coming off a 47th-place finish...
GOLF
Field Level Media

Tiger Woods Plays Practice Round at Southern Hills

Tiger Woods played a practice round Thursday at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla., the site of next month’s PGA Championship. Golf Digest reported that Woods intends to play in the season’s second major, May 19-22, barring any physical setbacks. Woods won the 2007 PGA Championship at Southern Hills.
TULSA, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Gaethje
Person
Charles Oliveira
Person
Rose Namajunas
Person
Carla Esparza
Field Level Media

Mets Release Robinson Cano With $40M Left on Contract

The New York Mets officially released veteran second baseman Robinson Cano on Sunday. The eight-time All-Star was designated for assignment on May 2 with about $40 million remaining on his contract. Cano, 39, passed through waivers unclaimed and now becomes a free agent. He posted a video of himself in...
SEATTLE, WA
Field Level Media

Cubs P Keegan Thompson, manager David Ross suspended

Chicago Cubs pitcher Keegan Thompson has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount for intentionally hitting the Milwaukee Brewers’ Andrew McCutchen with a pitch during the eighth inning of Saturday’s game at Wrigley Field. Major League Baseball also announced Monday that Cubs manager David Ross...
CHICAGO, IL
Field Level Media

Report: Wimbledon to bar Russian players

Russian tennis players will not be permitted to compete at Wimbledon, the prestigious third Grand Slam of the season, in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Sportico reported Tuesday night. The All England Club would become the first tennis organization to refuse Russians outright. The ATP and WTA Tours...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Brazilian#Mma
Field Level Media

Reports: Deebo Samuel, other WR holdouts expected

Deebo Samuel plans to skip workouts with the 49ers and appears determined to stay away until San Francisco addresses his contract, according to multiple reports. As voluntary workouts began Monday for 21 of the NFL’s 32 teams, ESPN and NFL Network reported that several wide receivers are instead entering holdout mode.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Field Level Media

Take 5: Teams That Most Need to Ace 2022 NFL Draft

Throughout their collective history, few NFL franchises have been more patient than the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants, Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers and Carolina Panthers. There’s no question the ongoing ownership of the Rooneys in Pittsburgh, the Maras and Tischs in New York and the Hunts in Kansas...
NFL
Field Level Media

MLB Suspends Dodgers’ Trevor Bauer Two Seasons

Major League Baseball suspended Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer a total of 324 games — effectively two full seasons — without pay on Friday for violating the league’s domestic violence policy. The ban is effective immediately and would last into the 2024 season. While the Commissioner’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Field Level Media

Report: Nets ‘exasperated’ by Ben Simmons saga

While some in the Brooklyn front office are “exasperated” by Ben Simmons opting out of Game 4, Nets head coach Steve Nash barely raised an eyebrow. “I wasn’t really expecting him to play (Monday in Game 4),” Nash said Monday morning. Simmons said last week he...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Field Level Media

Eagles’ Odds Shift Following A.J. Brown Blockbuster

The Philadelphia Eagles swung the biggest trade during the first night of the 2022 NFL Draft, which in turn swung their futures odds at sportsbooks. The Eagles sent the 18th overall pick and a third-round selection this year to Tennessee in exchange for wide receiver A.J. Brown, who also reportedly agreed to a four-year, $100 million contract.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Field Level Media

U.S. Says Brittney Griner ‘Wrongfully Detained’ in Russia

The U.S. government now says WNBA star Brittney Griner is being “wrongfully detained” in Russia, ESPN reported Tuesday. The Phoenix Mercury center was arrested at a Moscow-area airport on Feb. 17 when a search of her luggage allegedly revealed vape cartridges containing hashish oil. She has not been formally charged but is scheduled to have a hearing on May 19.
U.S. POLITICS
Field Level Media

Field Level Media

Kirkland, WA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
563K+
Views
ABOUT

Field Level Media features a network of 200+ professional writers and editors providing breaking sports news, analysis and coverage of more than 7,000 annual events.

 https://fieldlevelmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy