Julian Lennon has revealed that he used to have a love-hate relationship with Beatles song “Hey Jude”, as it served as a “dark reminder” about his parents’ divorce.The song was written by Sir Paul McCartney to comfort then five-year-old Julian when his father John and mother Cynthia were separating.Speaking on the radio show Debatable on SiriusXM Volume, Lennon said: “I wasn’t really aware of what was going on except when I started seeing Yoko (Ono) around, obviously that made a bit of an impact and apparently I struggled with the separation a great deal at five.“I would have raging...

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO