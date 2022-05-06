Albany principal named ‘Administrator of the Year’

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A principal in the City School District of Albany has been named Administrator of the Year. Pine Hills Elementary School Principal Tia Corniel was awarded for her curricular vision, innovation, community involvement, and leadership.

“I believe this honor is a representation of the hard work of all administrators in Albany. I have colleagues who are equally deserving,” said Corniel.

Corniel was awarded Administrator of the Year by the Capital Area Principals and Supervisors Association. She is one of five administrators from around New York State who will be recognized at the Empire State Supervisors and Administrators Association banquet on May 20.

“Principal Corniel demonstrates, every day, an incredible dedication to the students, staff, families, and neighborhood of Pine Hills Elementary School,” said Michele Bridgewater, president of the district’s administrators’ union.

Corniel was appointed to her current position at the beginning of the 2018-2019 school year. She previously worked as an assistant principal at Edmund J. O’Neal Middle School of Excellence.

“I will continue to work to deserve the recognition. I am grateful for the incredible leadership of our Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Education, Dr. Cecily Wilson-Turner, and her support for Pine Hills Elementary. I am also grateful for the leadership of the staff at Pine Hills. Every person in our school community finds a place or space to lead and their leadership makes me a stronger leader of our building,” said Corniel.

