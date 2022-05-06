ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, WY

No injuries reported in shop fire near Sleepy Hollow

By Ryan Lewallen
county17.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGILLETTE, Wyo.— No one was injured during the suppression of a shop fire reported five miles southeast of the Sleepy Hollow subdivision yesterday evening, first responders indicated Friday. The fire was reported at approximately 6 p.m. on May...

county17.com

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Motorcycle accident leaves one in hospital on Mothers' Day

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- Authorities responded to a single-vehicle accident in the panhandle on Mothers' Day. The Scottsbluff Police Department said that on Sunday, they, along with the Scottsbluff Fire Department, and Valley Ambulance were dispatched to a single-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle. Authorities were dispatched to South Beltline Hwy West...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
CBS Denver

Body Found Inside Vehicle Submerged In South Platte River

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver are investigating a body found inside a vehicle that was submerged in the South Platte River on Wednesday. Officers were called to the area of South Florida Avenue and South Platte River Drive about 9:30 a.m. (credit: CBS) When officers arrived, they discovered a vehicle overturned in the river. During the investigation, they discovered the body of a male. During the investigation, officers learned that just after midnight, the adult male driver was traveling southbound on Jason Street and failed to stop at the stop sign at South Platte River Drive. The driver and vehicle crashed into the...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Campbell County, WY
Campbell County, WY
Crime & Safety
Campbell County, WY
Accidents
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
City
Gillette, WY
Local
Wyoming Accidents
KX News

S.D. authorities find missing Sioux Falls woman’s body

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities have discovered the body of a Sioux Falls woman who had been missing for almost two weeks. According to reports, searchers found Kay Flittie’s body in Hanson County on Saturday. She was last seen by a passerby walking on Interstate 90 on April 5. The Hanson County Sheriff’s Office […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Paine
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Several bodies found in western, central North Dakota

(Minot, ND) -- Minot Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the snow. Officers say the 73-year-old woman's body was found outside the Minot Post Office Thursday. Officials say she wasn't dressed properly for the conditions and may have be dealing with mental health issues. Police say no foul play is suspected.
MINOT, ND
ABC4

Woman found dead at hotel hot tub in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has been found dead in a hotel hot tub in Summit County on Wednesday morning. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says the victim is a 56-year-old woman from Laramie, Wyoming. Her identity has not been released pending a full investigation. Authorities discovered the woman at a Best Western […]
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
OutThere Colorado

One dead after vehicle tumbles off cliff to base of reservoir in Colorado

A fatal crash resulted in a vehicle landing beside Horsetooth Reservoir near Fort Collins, Colorado. According to Colorado State Patrol, the deadly crash took place on Monday morning at about 7:12 AM, specifically in the area of Horsetooth Cliffs Way and South Centennial Drive. One person was killed when their hatchback rolled off the side of the road and to the base of Horsetooth Reservoir, but few other details are available.
FORT COLLINS, CO
KX News

Dead suspect identified in Monday morning shootout on E Broadway

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — UPDATE: May 3, 9:40 a.m. Authorities have released the name of the man who died following a reported shootout with Bismarck police in the area of 2500 E Broadway on Monday morning. The suspect has been identified as 31-year-old Eric Hermanson, of Bismarck. Bismarck police also said the case is still […]
BISMARCK, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleepy Hollow#Structure Fire#Accident#Campbell County Sheriff
KXRM

Can you identify this suspect for Fremont County?

COLORADO SPRINGS — Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying the man included in the photo below. The suspect is wanted for identity theft. If you have any information please contact Deputy Sanders at 719-371-6154 or will.sanders@fremontso.com
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
OutThere Colorado

Two highways get closed due to two fires in Colorado

UPDATE: As of 2:45 PM the Highway 194 and Interstate 25 have both been reopened. A new wildfire burning east of La Junta has caused Highway 194 to close, according to the Colorado State Patrol. There have been no updates on reopening. A spokesperson from the Bent County Office of Emergency Management told KKTV that crews are making good progress on extinguishing the blaze. ...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy