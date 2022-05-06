No injuries reported in shop fire near Sleepy Hollow

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver are investigating a body found inside a vehicle that was submerged in the South Platte River on Wednesday. Officers were called to the area of South Florida Avenue and South Platte River Drive about 9:30 a.m. (credit: CBS) When officers arrived, they discovered a vehicle overturned in the river. During the investigation, they discovered the body of a male. During the investigation, officers learned that just after midnight, the adult male driver was traveling southbound on Jason Street and failed to stop at the stop sign at South Platte River Drive. The driver and vehicle crashed into the...

