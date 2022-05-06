ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary’s Tea: Lala Anthony Talks Finding Love Again & Using Ciara’s Prayer [WATCH]

By India Monee&#039;, Justin Thomas
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM
 2 days ago

Lala Anthony is speaking out about finding love. In a recent interview, she discusses not being super confident when finding love and feels that it may not be for her. She said that her bestie Ciara definitely supports her and encourages her to use the famous “Ciara’s Prayer” to wish a new love into her life.

Gary explains all her feelings in the tea below.

