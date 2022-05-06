ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot Spot: Kevin Samuels Passes Away + Garcelle Beauvais Talks ‘Cringeworthy’ Audition On The View

By India Monee&#039;, Justin Thomas
 2 days ago

It has been confirmed that YouTuber and Podcaster Kevin Samuels has passed away. Though many people don’t agree with his lifestyle, we are saddened by his death. Garcelle Beauvais spoke about her recent experience on The View. She opened up about her experience with Whoopi Goldberg, which she calls cringeworthy.

Hear about these stories and more in The Hot Spot with Maria More stepping in for Da Brat.

