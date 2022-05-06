Joplin tree limb disposal site opens after storms
JOPLIN, Mo. – Joplin opens a tree limb disposal following Wednesday night’s storms.
Residents in several areas of the city have broken and downed tree limbs. So, the City has opened a tree limb drop-off site. Joplin residents can take their limbs and branches damaged from the storm to 1702 North Schifferdecker Avenue. It’s about six-tenths of a mile north of Belle Center Road on the west side of Schifferdecker Ave.
This free drop-off service is for Joplin residents only. Professional contractors will not be allowed to dump.
Tree Limb Disposal Site Hours
The site will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. this weekend, Friday and Saturday, May 6 and 7, 2022.
It will also be open during those hours Monday through Saturday, May 9 through May 14.
It will then reopen for its regular schedule on the third Friday and Saturday, May 20 and May 21.
Republic Service pick-up
The City of Joplin also reminds residents that the City’s residential trash service through Republic Services allows yard waste removal on their regular pick-up day.
Customers must cut limbs to a maximum of four (4) feet and bundle them.
- Bundles shall be no heavier than 50 pounds
- The diameter of each tree limb shall be no larger than four (4) inches
You can contact the Recycling Coordinator at 417-624-0820, ext. 1501 with any questions.
