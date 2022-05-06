ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Joplin tree limb disposal site opens after storms

By Stacie Strader
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 4 days ago
JOPLIN, Mo. – Joplin opens a tree limb disposal following Wednesday night’s storms.

Residents in several areas of the city have broken and downed tree limbs. So, the City has opened a tree limb drop-off site. Joplin residents can take their limbs and branches damaged from the storm to 1702 North Schifferdecker Avenue. It’s about six-tenths of a mile north of Belle Center Road on the west side of Schifferdecker Ave.

This free drop-off service is for Joplin residents only. Professional contractors will not be allowed to dump.

Tree Limb Disposal Site Hours

The site will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. this weekend, Friday and Saturday, May 6 and 7, 2022.

It will also be open during those hours Monday through Saturday, May 9 through May 14.

It will then reopen for its regular schedule on the third Friday and Saturday, May 20 and May 21.

Republic Service pick-up

The City of Joplin also reminds residents that the City’s residential trash service through Republic Services allows yard waste removal on their regular pick-up day.

Customers must cut limbs to a maximum of four (4) feet and bundle them.

  • Bundles shall be no heavier than 50 pounds
  • The diameter of each tree limb shall be no larger than four (4) inches

You can contact the Recycling Coordinator at 417-624-0820, ext. 1501 with any questions.

