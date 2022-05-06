Joplin tree limb disposal site opens after storms

KOAM Image

JOPLIN, Mo. – Joplin opens a tree limb disposal following Wednesday night’s storms.

Residents in several areas of the city have broken and downed tree limbs. So, the City has opened a tree limb drop-off site. Joplin residents can take their limbs and branches damaged from the storm to 1702 North Schifferdecker Avenue. It’s about six-tenths of a mile north of Belle Center Road on the west side of Schifferdecker Ave.

This free drop-off service is for Joplin residents only. Professional contractors will not be allowed to dump.

Tree Limb Disposal Site Hours

The site will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. this weekend, Friday and Saturday, May 6 and 7, 2022.

It will also be open during those hours Monday through Saturday, May 9 through May 14.

It will then reopen for its regular schedule on the third Friday and Saturday, May 20 and May 21.

Republic Service pick-up

The City of Joplin also reminds residents that the City’s residential trash service through Republic Services allows yard waste removal on their regular pick-up day.

Customers must cut limbs to a maximum of four (4) feet and bundle them.

Bundles shall be no heavier than 50 pounds

The diameter of each tree limb shall be no larger than four (4) inches

You can contact the Recycling Coordinator at 417-624-0820, ext. 1501 with any questions.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.