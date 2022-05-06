Readin', Writin', and Reason with Dom Giordano | Episode 57

Dom Giordano, WPHT host and former teacher, has dedicated much of his daily show toward parents who are taking it into their own hands to push back against school boards that have a negative impact on their children.

This has culminated in a weekly podcast on education, Readin', Writin', and Reason, which has allowed wonderful relationships to develop between Giordano, educators, and parents throughout the country who are speaking out against overbearing school boards.

First, Dr. Ben Carson joins Dom Giordano to discuss his newly released book Created Equal: The Painful Past, Confusing Present, and Hopeful Future of Race in America . First, Giordano asks Dr. Carson to take him through his experience as a black man, with Carson explaining the great progress we’ve seen in the country that repeatedly gets ignored. Then, Giordano and Carson discuss the direction of race in this country, with Dr. Carson lamenting about the usage of racism as a wedge issue in American politics, telling that races should not be encouraged to see one another as enemies.

Also, Dr. Carson offers his thoughts on Critical Race Theory, and tells what he hopes to change in releasing the new book.

Then, Dom welcomes attorney Wally Zimolong to discuss multiple lawsuits that Zimolong is working on both in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and Nationwide. First, though, Dom noticed that Zimolong had been tweeting about the Biden administrations new equivalent to 1984’s ‘Ministry of Truth,’ after announcing that an office would be set up to prevent the spread of what they consider disinformation. Then, Wally updates two important cases, first telling about a suit revolving around masking, telling what he’s doing to push back against ridiculous edicts in the wake of Coronavirus. Also, Zimolong updates Dom on a case of alleged discrimination in the admission process for magnet schools in Philadelphia.