Apartment rents jump to record highs again in Colorado Springs

Average apartment rents in Colorado Springs rose to a record high of nearly $1,500 a month in the first quarter, as a strong demand for multifamily living helped stoke prices. THE ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE

Colorado Springs apartment rents set another record high in the first quarter, fueled by a strong demand for multifamily living and a tight supply of rental units and other housing options.

Monthly rents averaged $1,497.84 in the January-thru-March period, up $2.13 from the previous record of $1,495.71 in the third quarter of last year, according to a report by Ron Throupe, an associate business professor at the University of Denver's Daniels College of Business, and Jennifer Von Stroh of Colorado Economic & Management Associates in Denver.

The first quarter's average monthly rent also jumped by almost $165 from the same time last year and increased $26.65 over the fourth quarter of 2021.

A combination of factors continues to drive up rents, said Laura Nelson, the Apartment Association of Southern Colorado's executive director.

Millennials who don't necessarily want to be tied to a home and mortgage, and seniors who are downsizing and want maintenance-free living, are among renters who enjoy apartment living and are driving demand and therefore rents, Nelson said.

At the same time, the Colorado Springs-area inventory of new and existing single-family homes for sale is tight, which has prompted some would-be homeowners to rent instead of buy and added to the demand for apartments, she said.

Likewise, higher prices and increasing mortgage rates have made single-family homes too expensive for some buyers and caused them to opt for apartment living, according to the University of Denver report.

The demand for apartments translated into a 5% vacancy rate for Colorado Springs apartments in the first quarter, the report showed. That's unchanged on a year-over-year basis and down from 5.4% in the fourth quarter of last year.

In addition to the demand for apartments, splashy, amenity-filled units being built by developers typically carry higher rents, which push up the overall average, Nelson said.

Apartment owners, meanwhile, face inflationary pressures that are contributing to higher rents, Nelson said.

Property owners who upgrade and repair their apartments are paying more for construction materials and labor, which get passed on to tenants in the form of higher rents, she said. Costs for maintenance, employee wages and other day-to-day expenses also are on the rise, Nelson said.

"There's a lot of factors," she said of the reasons for higher rents. "It's rough out there right now and I don't know that it's going to ease up anytime soon."