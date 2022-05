DENVER — We received your questions about the early Taxpayer Bill of Rights (TABOR) refund coming from the state. Questions beyond, "Is this an election year stunt?" Last week, Gov. Jared Polis announced that Colorado taxpayers will get a check in the mail later this year, ahead of the November election; $400 for single filers and $800 for couples.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO