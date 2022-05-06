ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, IL

Remains found in Illinois identified as 20-year-old Indy woman

By Lucas Gonzalez
WRTV
WRTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o1V1G_0fVRMrmz00

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. — Human remains that were found late March in a wooded area of southern Illinois have been confirmed as those of an Indianapolis woman, police say.

The remains of Keriaye Winfrey, 20, were in woods just outside Mount Vernon, Ill., according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's deputies responded March 21 to the woods west of Davidson Avenue and Veterans Memorial Drive after being called to assist Mount Vernon police with the discovery of human remains. Evidence was recovered that day and again on March 29, once the weather allowed investigators to search a larger area.

Illinois State Police, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office and local fire agencies were also dispatched.

Evidence that was recovered on March 21 led investigators to a possible identity, at which point DNA that was secured was forensically compared with DNA samples provided by Winfrey's family members. The remains were confirmed this week as Winfrey's, the Sheriff's Office said.

The Coroner's Office is still working with a forensic anthropologist to determine the cause and manner of Winfrey's death.

Anyone with more information was urged to contact Jefferson County Sheriff's Detective Captain Wallace at 618-244-8004 or Jefferson County Crime Stoppers at 618-242-TIPS.

The Sheriff's Office offered its condolences to Winfrey's family.

TOP STORIES: Indianapolis mother dies after getting cosmetic surgery in the Dominican Republic | Family identifies young Wayne Twp. siblings killed by falling tree at campground | Move over roundabouts, a 'displaced left turn' intersection is coming to Indianapolis | Chase Bank reimburses man $12,000 he lost in scam after WRTV inquiry | Local school board president resigns after 'deeply disturbing' video

Comments / 13

Phil Chow-Wee
4d ago

Never heard any news reports of a missing young Black Female. And, she's been missing since March???I'm appalled. This should have been the top story all over Southern Illinois and Indiana. Jesus help those who can't help themselves 🙏

Reply(1)
6
Samantha Robert Edwards
4d ago

Rip sweet lady. May find out what happen to you. my prayers are with her family and friends

Reply
7
Patty Martinez
4d ago

so very 😭😭 she was to young for this prayers comfort for the family R.I.P

Reply
11
Related
insideedition.com

After 30 Years, Teen Girl Identified After Her Body Was Dumped Next to Indiana Interstate: "She Was Not Trash"

After 30 very long years, the body of 17-year-old girl dumped on the side of Interstate 65 in Indiana finally has a name. Margaret Ann Sniegowski Jr. was the youngest of eight siblings and disappeared in 1992 from her Ohio home. Genetic testing over several years resulted in the identification of her remains, authorities announced this week.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
State
Illinois State
City
Mount Vernon, IL
County
Jefferson County, IL
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Mount Vernon, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Mount Vernon, IL
Crime & Safety
Jefferson County, IL
Crime & Safety
AL.com

Vicky White fired, losing pension: No ‘wrongdoing’ by dealership that sold getaway car, authorities say

The Lauderdale County corrections officer charged with assisting an inmate who has been charged with capital murder has been fired from her job, Sheriff Rick Singleton said Wednesday. While Vicky White had planned to retire, her termination will cost her state-funded contributions to her pension, Singleton said. “Why, absolutely,” Singleton...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
truecrimedaily

Missing Indiana mom found dead in car with baby still alive next to her

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (TCD) -- A 27-year-old woman was found dead in her car with her infant son still alive next to her about a week after they were reported missing. Alexis Morales and her 5-month-old son Messiah were last seen April 12 at around 6 p.m. as they left Kelly Park in South Bend, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office. She reportedly told friends she was going back to her home in New Paris, Indiana. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office started looking into their disappearance April 13.
SOUTH BEND, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Illinois#Illinois State Police#Violent Crime#Indy#The Sheriff S Office#The Coroner S Office
WCIA

Coroner investigating after death in emergency room

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Effingham County Coroner Kim Rhodes is investigating after a man passed away in the HSHS St. Anthony Hospital emergency room. Rhodes said the man was 46-year-old Patrick Lawless of Sparta, Ill. Initial reports indicated that Lawless was involved in a car crash in Farina, but the crash was minor and Lawless […]
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
The Independent

What escaped inmate Casey White said during arrest as questions remain over guard’s death: ‘I didn’t do it’

The first words from escaped Alabama inmate Casey White after his capture were “I didn’t do it” as his corrections officer lover lay dying from a gunshot wound in their car.White, a 38-year-old capital murder suspect, and Vicky White, a 56-year-old Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Corrections, were finally captured on Monday following a 10-day multi-state manhunt after she allegedly helped break him out of jail back on 29 April.Ms White died from a gunshot wound to the head after a dramatic police chase and car crash in Evansville, Indiana.White surrendered to authorities on the scene and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX59

5 charged after Greenfield police bust drug-dealing gang

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Five people are facing charges after police in Greenfield say they busted open a drug dealing operation that stretched into Marion County. Amanda Zurwell, Christopher Mize, Diana Holbrook and James Shearer have all been arrested and are facing numerous charges including dealing in methamphetamine, dealing in narcotics, corrupt business influence and criminal […]
GREENFIELD, IN
WCIA

Man sentenced to prison for first degree murder

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was sentenced Wednesday to 55 years in prison for first degree murder in relation to the death of Shemilah Sanders in 2020. Decatur Police went to a location near the Garfield underpass in response to a report of a shooting with injuries on June 6, 2020. When they arrived […]
DECATUR, IL
FOX59

5 suspects in custody in recent Indy homicides

INDIANAPOLIS — In the last week, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department have made four arrests in recent homicides while a suspect in a November 2021 death has been charged with murder. Police said on Wednesday the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office charged 28-year-old Thomas Watson with murder and armed robbery in connection with the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WGN News

27-year-old woman shot to death on West Side

CHICAGO — A 27-year-old woman was shot to death in Lawndale early Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the woman was in the 1500 block of South Sawyer Avenue at around 5 a.m. when she sustained a gunshot wound to the left armpit. The woman self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was pronounced […]
LAWNDALE, IL
WRTV

WRTV

25K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy