After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dubuque's cheesiest festival returns this May!. The Dubuque Mac & Cheese Fest will be on May 19th, 2022 at the Grand River Conference Center in Dubuque from 6-8 pm. It's the time of the year when the area's top chefs and breweries unite to bring us two of the greatest comfort pleasures we could ever ingest: macaroni and cheese and beer!

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 18 DAYS AGO