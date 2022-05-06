ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

2 more Munn family members plead guilty to involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol attack

By David Gay
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZrWfl_0fVRMSuw00

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — According to court documents filed in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia on Friday, two more members of the Munn family have pleaded guilty to their involvement in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Kayli and Kristi Munn both pleaded guilty to one count of “Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building,” the court documents read. With this charge comes a maximum sentence of six months in prison, a term of probation of not more than five years and a fine of not more than $5,000. Both Munns also have an obligation to pay a $500 restitution to the Architect of the Capitol as part of the approximate $1,495,326.55 worth of damage to the building on Jan. 6, 2021.

This comes after Joshua Munn pleaded guilty to one count of “Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds; Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building,” during a remote plea agreement hearing hosted on April 28. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Kayli, Kristi and Joshua Munn, along with Thomas and Dawn Munn, were shown to have traveled to Washington D.C. from Borger, entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Documents for both Kayli and Kristi Munn detail where members of the family were in the U.S. Capitol on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021. The documents also included posts and texts regarding the events of that day, including a text sent by Kayli Munn to a third sister saying, “Holy s— we were inside the f—— capitol!” According to a post made on Kristi Munn’s Facebook page, she said “We were in the capital [sic] !!… Just keep that bit of info on the DL for right now.”

“(Defendants) knew at the time (they) entered the U.S. Capitol Building with (their) family that (they) did not have permission to enter the building,” the documents read. “(The defendants) paraded, demonstrated or picketed within the U.S. Capitol building with (their) family.”

Kristi and Kayli Munn are scheduled to appear in person for a sentencing hearing at 10:30 a.m. on August 18 in Washington D.C. According to court documents, Thomas and Dawn Munn are scheduled to have their plea agreement hearings next week.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Potter County Sheriff’s Office releases information on two recent searches

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office released information regarding a pair of recent federal searches that occurred within the county that led to the seizures of various firearms and drugs. According to a news release from the office, the Potter County Sheriff’s Office’s special response team, along with the […]
POTTER COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Borger, TX
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
Borger, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Violent Crime#District Court
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Rolling Stone

Michigan Democrat Flips Deep-Red District After Opponent Told His Daughters to ‘Lie Back and Enjoy’ Rape

Click here to read the full article. Michigan’s 74th House District isn’t supposed to go blue, but thanks to an upstart campaign by Democrat Carol Glanville the state’s legislature will be a little less lopsided — at least for the next few months.  Glanville held off Republican Robert “R.J.” Regan and a write-in candidate, Mike Milanowski Jr., in Tuesday’s special election to take the state House of Representatives seat, which was vacated by the GOP’s Mark Huizenga when he won a state Senate seat in 2020. It wasn’t even close. Glanville, the city commissioner for Walker, Michigan, won by a 52-40-percent margin...
MICHIGAN STATE
ValleyCentral

Mexican drug lord’s daughter released early from U.S. prison

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman convicted of dealing with Mexican businesses prohibited by law who also happens to be the daughter of Mexico’s most notorious drug lord was released early from federal custody. Jessica Johanna Oseguera Gonzalez, 35, was released from federal prison on March 14 after spending 25 months in custody, […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
MSNBC

'Criminal Trump': New smoking gun tape shows GOP leader eyeing Trump conviction, pardon

New audio tapes reveal House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said Trump was responsible for leading an indefensible insurrection, and openly mulled his removal from office, conviction by the Senate, and possible pursuit of a pardon -- revealing McCarthy's assumption that Trump had criminal liability. The tapes, revealed by New York Times reporters and aired on MSNBC, prove McCarthy repeatedly lied about his actions and later reversal as he sought Trump's support. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the proof that McCarthy "is a liar," and discusses the news with NYU Law Professor Melissa Murray and The Bulwark’s Editor-at-large, Bill Kristol.April 22, 2022.
POTUS
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy