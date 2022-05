Living in New England, it's always refreshing when nature begins to come to life again after a long, cold winter. You know the first time you see a flower in April and realize you haven't seen one in forever? Or how about when the buds begin to bloom on the trees and the world becomes enveloped in green? Yes, bugs are pesky as heck, but even their presence is a reminder that warmer times have returned.

LEXINGTON, MA ・ 6 DAYS AGO