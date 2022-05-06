ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryville, IL

At least 20 more new homes could come to Maryville

By Charles Bolinger
The Edwardsville Intelligencer
The Edwardsville Intelligencer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cfjqn_0fVRLZ3o00

Maryville is planning what may become a new, 20-home subdivision in town.

The Village Board of Trustees passed two annexations, among other items, Wednesday during its general meeting.

First up was an ordinance annexing and zoning nine acres at 7269 West Main St., which is currently outside village limits and contiguous to the village's western border. CPO Investments, LLC, led by Cade Osborn, filed a written petition to annex acreage that is currently zoned agricultural. It is across from Fox Mill Estates and adjacent to Blackburn Manor, which is to the east.

"As far as new developments, there may be a couple of new subdivisions along West Main Street in the near future," Mayor Craig Short said. "There is a concept [for] a small subdivision going in across from Fox Mill Estates."

Osborn told the village's planning commission on April 25 that the surrounding properties are all zoned single-family residential and this plan, if approved would correspond to the village's comprehensive plan. With a proposed entrance across from Fox Mill Estates, a four-way stop on West Main may be needed.

One of the commissioners asked about the possibility of property owners connecting to the new lines if city sewers are installed.

A drainage concern exists in the site's southeast corner, where one commissioner said it's always wet in that area. The commission recommended approval of the rezoning and the annexation. Short said a public hearing was required because normally when land is annexed to the village, it is automatically zoned SR-1. In this case, the developer requested SR-2 zoning, triggering a public hearing.

"You know about Over the Moon Estates ," Short said, mentioning a planned 91-home subdivision on 40 acres farther east on West Main that was initially approved in March 2021. It will be located just west of St. Luke’s United Methodist Church and between Gary and Northwood avenues.

"They are still working on their final plat and the entrance to the subdivision."

Another annexation, this one for 3.33 acres at 59455 Route 162 , just west of Keebler Road, is a simple matter, Short said. The property is contiguous with village limits and the ownership of the property changed; the new owners have requested annexation.

Next to be approved were two Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) funding resolutions for the improvement of Keebler Road from 0.1 mile south of IL 162, which would be the boundary of the roundabout, to Lorry Lane, or approximately 1/4 of a mile.

The first resolution appropriates $100,000 in motor fuel tax (MFT) funds and $213,823 from Madison County Matching Funds for the project. The other resolution commits to the prior sum of local funding or $313,823 and is a standard joint funding agreement that IDOT requires on these projects. This is Phase 1 and 2 of this project, which the village has received surface transportation program (STP) funds. The project total is estimated at $953,500.

Short said the latest on the roundabout at Keebler and Route 162 is that the village just submitted for a community project funding grant (CPFG) through U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis’ office, requesting additional federal funds to fill the gap caused by the delays in the project due to design updates, property acquisition issues, COVID and now inflation.

"We will not be notified of the outcome of that application until near the end of the federal fiscal year, Sept. 30," Short said.

Maryville Police Chief Rob Carpenter received approval to replace police cruiser #184, a 2016 Ford Explorer with more than 122,000 miles on the clock and in need of more than $3,000 in mechanical repairs (water pump, timing belt, tires, brakes, etc.). A 2022 Ford Police Intercepter has a price of $47,120 from Moro Brothers Ford plus $800 more to add the Maryville police livery.

On April 26, Short said two resolutions were discussed to allow IDOT to purchase two small pieces of right-of-way needed to upgrade the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) ramps along Route 159 when IDOT commences its resurfacing project – either later this year or next year. There were also associated construction easements.

Comments / 2

Related
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Edwardsville encourages preservation of trees in new program

Borrowing an idea from Kirkwood, Missouri, Alderman Chris Farrar pitched a resolution from the city's beautification and tree committee for setting up a heritage tree program Tuesday at the city's public services committee. Aldermen unanimously endorsed the plan and moved it to Monday's city council meeting. The program would encourage the preservation of established, mature trees on private land and visible from the public right-of-way within the city, according to the city's master plan that governs tree planting, maintenance, preservation and removal.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Construction starts Monday on 203 at WWT Raceway

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that Route 203 between Ohio Street and Interstates 55/70 in St. Clair County will be intermittently restricted to one lane in each direction beginning Monday, weather permitting. These restrictions will be between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. and flaggers will be utilized to maintain traffic. This work is necessary to complete pavement repairs at the entrance of the World Wide Technology Raceway and is expected to be completed by May 13.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maryville, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Real Estate
Local
Illinois Business
KOLR10 News

PICTURES: Highway U in Pulaski County damaged by flooding

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. — Overnight flooding left Highway U in Pulaski County in pieces Thursday morning. Both the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri Department of Transportation shared pictures on social media Thursday morning and said Route U at Tavern Creek is closed. The water flooded the road and did damage under the bridge. Drivers […]
ENVIRONMENT
The Telegraph

Milling work moves ahead on Illinois 140

ALTON — Milling work was approaching Powder Mill Road on Illinois 140 Monday. The work is progressing to mill, or strip away, the top layer of the asphalt on Illinois 140 from College Avenue in Alton, all the way to Bethalto.
ALTON, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Short
The Telegraph

Corps closing access to Maple Island

WEST ALTON — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rivers Project Office, on Friday announced it is temporarily closing Maple Island in West Alton, as well as Low Water Access Area on Chouteau Island to all vehicles, pedestrians and fishermen due to high water.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

US 67 pulverized near Clark Bridge

John Badman|The Telegraph Relocating southbound U.S. 67 to a higher location, next to the northbound lanes, has forced workers to pulverize part of the old Missouri approach to the Clark Bridge. The section is being removed to allow for storm water sewer installation for the new highway. Eventually, traffic will be on a reconfigured approach on the Missouri side of the bridge. Meanwhile traffic is reduced to one lane northbound during this phase of construction for the $3.9 million project expected to be completed this year. (John Badman)
ALTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sewers#Cpo Investments#Llc#Fox Mill Estates
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Collinsville City Council eyes development

Council unanimously approved an ordinance repealing and replacing the planned district ordinance 21-87, P-B-2 Planned Limited Commercial District (2009 and 2011 Mall Street) Tuesday. The purpose of this ordinance is to allow for the property to be used as a food pantry, including a food bank and soup kitchen. The Collinsville Food Pantry is the applicant and seeks to relocate from its current location at 201 E. Church Street. Associate City Planner Caitlin Rice recommended approval of the ordinance stating the proposed use is in line with the 2020 Comprehensive Plan, Future Land Use Map and the Uptown Master Plan.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Eastbound I-270 at river reduced to 1 lane all week long

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced a lane closure on eastbound Interstate 270 over the Mississippi River. Beginning Monday. the eastbound right lane will be closed and traffic will be reduced to one lane between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., weather permitting. These daily closures are expected to continue until Friday. The entrance ramp from Riverview Drive in Missouri to I-270 eastbound will also be closed during this time. A detour will be marked for this closure. All other entrance and exit ramps near this location will remain open during construction. Additionally, the work from last week on westbound I-270 over the Mississippi River has been completed ahead of schedule and no further lane closures will be necessary. These lane closures are necessary to allow IDOT Day Labor forces to complete essential repairs necessary for this structure.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Telegraph

Flock food truck park opens Thursday

ALTON - The Flock food truck park, 210 Ridge St., in Alton will have its grand opening from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday, May 12. The culinary destination will offer a variety of cuisine choices. Laura and Matt Windisch will operate Flock and it will initially host up to six food trucks at any given time for lunch and dinner Monday through Saturday. Sunday hours and menus will focus on brunch. The couple moved to Alton from St. Louis in 2018. They also own and operate Stacked Burger Bar, a St. Louis restaurant. When they were approached with the opportunity for a food truck park, they jumped at the chance. "We are very excited about doing something," Windisch said. "It really shows what we love about Alton: the community, gathering and all of those things."
ALTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Our Neighborhood on Thursday

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Intelligencer requests briefs be submitted at least 10 days prior to the desired publication date. Due to the volume of community-submitted briefs, the content may be published within 10 days of submission. Holidays and weather forecasts may impact some events. The Intelligencer cannot guarantee that submission will be published.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Historical societies offer cemetery restoration workshops

Two cemetery restoration workshops are being offered on May 20-21 for those interested in cemetery preservation. The full-day workshops will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bethel Baptist Church, 10 Bethel Meadows Road in Caseyville. Participants can register for either the Friday or Saturday workshop. Workshops include a morning classroom session followed by lunch and field work, so participants gain hands-on experience in restoring grave markers. Field work will be done at the historic Bethel Baptist Cemetery.
KMOV

Millions to go towards new public pool in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A symbol of summer fun is getting a reboot in the Metro East. Millions of dollars will go toward building a new public pool. In East St. Louis, the Pop Myles Pool on S. 15th Street hasn’t been used for at least seven years. It is filled with dirty water and trash. $3 million of the Illinois budget will go toward building a new pool and other facilities.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Edwardsville, IL
822
Followers
1K+
Post
76K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Edwardsville and the surrounding towns, The Edwardsville Intelligencer covers news, entertainment, and community interests

 https://www.theintelligencer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy