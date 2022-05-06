At least 20 more new homes could come to Maryville

Maryville is planning what may become a new, 20-home subdivision in town.

The Village Board of Trustees passed two annexations, among other items, Wednesday during its general meeting.

First up was an ordinance annexing and zoning nine acres at 7269 West Main St., which is currently outside village limits and contiguous to the village's western border. CPO Investments, LLC, led by Cade Osborn, filed a written petition to annex acreage that is currently zoned agricultural. It is across from Fox Mill Estates and adjacent to Blackburn Manor, which is to the east.

"As far as new developments, there may be a couple of new subdivisions along West Main Street in the near future," Mayor Craig Short said. "There is a concept [for] a small subdivision going in across from Fox Mill Estates."

Osborn told the village's planning commission on April 25 that the surrounding properties are all zoned single-family residential and this plan, if approved would correspond to the village's comprehensive plan. With a proposed entrance across from Fox Mill Estates, a four-way stop on West Main may be needed.

One of the commissioners asked about the possibility of property owners connecting to the new lines if city sewers are installed.

A drainage concern exists in the site's southeast corner, where one commissioner said it's always wet in that area. The commission recommended approval of the rezoning and the annexation. Short said a public hearing was required because normally when land is annexed to the village, it is automatically zoned SR-1. In this case, the developer requested SR-2 zoning, triggering a public hearing.

"You know about Over the Moon Estates ," Short said, mentioning a planned 91-home subdivision on 40 acres farther east on West Main that was initially approved in March 2021. It will be located just west of St. Luke’s United Methodist Church and between Gary and Northwood avenues.

"They are still working on their final plat and the entrance to the subdivision."

Another annexation, this one for 3.33 acres at 59455 Route 162 , just west of Keebler Road, is a simple matter, Short said. The property is contiguous with village limits and the ownership of the property changed; the new owners have requested annexation.

Next to be approved were two Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) funding resolutions for the improvement of Keebler Road from 0.1 mile south of IL 162, which would be the boundary of the roundabout, to Lorry Lane, or approximately 1/4 of a mile.

The first resolution appropriates $100,000 in motor fuel tax (MFT) funds and $213,823 from Madison County Matching Funds for the project. The other resolution commits to the prior sum of local funding or $313,823 and is a standard joint funding agreement that IDOT requires on these projects. This is Phase 1 and 2 of this project, which the village has received surface transportation program (STP) funds. The project total is estimated at $953,500.

Short said the latest on the roundabout at Keebler and Route 162 is that the village just submitted for a community project funding grant (CPFG) through U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis’ office, requesting additional federal funds to fill the gap caused by the delays in the project due to design updates, property acquisition issues, COVID and now inflation.

"We will not be notified of the outcome of that application until near the end of the federal fiscal year, Sept. 30," Short said.

Maryville Police Chief Rob Carpenter received approval to replace police cruiser #184, a 2016 Ford Explorer with more than 122,000 miles on the clock and in need of more than $3,000 in mechanical repairs (water pump, timing belt, tires, brakes, etc.). A 2022 Ford Police Intercepter has a price of $47,120 from Moro Brothers Ford plus $800 more to add the Maryville police livery.

On April 26, Short said two resolutions were discussed to allow IDOT to purchase two small pieces of right-of-way needed to upgrade the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) ramps along Route 159 when IDOT commences its resurfacing project – either later this year or next year. There were also associated construction easements.