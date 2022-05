MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - According to NBC News, 40% of the United States’ baby formula is out of stock. Now, the QCA is feeling the impact. “I’ve done a 100-mile radius around, and I could not find it anywhere. I’ve had friends that have looked for me,” said Samantha Motley, a mother of two six-month-old twins who were born two months early. “It feels like there is some type of hurdle to go every step of the way with these baby girls. Not being able to find food for them is even more terrifying.”

