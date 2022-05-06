ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Former Purdue PG Eric Hunter transferring to Butler

By Charlie Clifford
WISH-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Head Coach Thad Matta’s impressive work in the early going of his second stint at Butler continued Friday with the addition of Purdue’s former starting point guard...

www.wishtv.com

Comments / 1

#Ohio State#Tindley High School#Covid#Creighton
Comments / 0

