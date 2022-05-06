Paige Spiranac responds to crude replies to innocent hot dog tweet

All Paige Spiranac wanted was to express her love for hot dogs “in peace.”

On Thursday, the golfer-turned-influencer tweeted , “There is nothing better than a hotdog at the turn on the golf course.” Though a number of fans agreed with her statement, even sharing photos of their favorite golf course snack, Spiranac’s innocent message also appeared to bring out some of Twitter’s finest.

“Me reading my comments after saying I enjoy a nice hotdog at the turn,” Spiranac tweeted Thursday night .

Me reading my comments after saying I enjoy a nice hotdog at the turn pic.twitter.com/6Oeo6abBjP — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) May 6, 2022

Despite some crude online noise, Spiranac appears to be savoring her time away from the screen and on the green. Earlier this week, the “Playing A Round” podcast host, 29, shared a series of Instagram photos from Nassau’s Royal Blue Golf Club in the Bahamas.

Although Spiranac seemed to be enjoying herself, her time on the links wasn’t without struggle .

“A little Bahamas golf🌸🐚 I’ll be honest, my game is really struggling right now. Today I got the yips off the tee which was the first time that’s happened since playing pro,” Spiranac said of the condition, in which a golfer develops a hitch in their swing and causes mis-hits.

The “Playing A Round” podcast host recently golfed in the Bahamas Instagram/Paige Spiranac

Spiranac then opened the floor to her followers on how they can collectively improve their golf games this summer.

“Let’s make this a team effort. A support group for bad golf lol. What’s one thing you want to improve on this summer with your game?” she said.

Unsurprisingly, Spiranac’s post sparked an onslaught of responses, with some fans offering words of encouragement.

Spiranac also received some words of encouragement from fans on her latest Instagram post Instagram/Paige Spiranac

“Don’t get discouraged! No one is perfect all of the time! But you are damn close! Head up! ( unless you’re golfing I guess…..then HEAD DOWN) Deep breath,” one follower wrote, while another shared, “I bet you did better than you think. You go girl.”