When Republicans take the House, we’ll finally get answers about Hunter and Joe Biden

The corrupt Biden crime family has been unethically mixing business and politics for half a century, and now the American people have the smoking gun: Hunter Biden’s laptop. Hunter’s laptop provides indisputable proof of just how entangled and compromised “The Big Guy,” a k a President Biden, is in his son’s criminal behavior.

When Republicans take control of the House in the midterms, we’ll make sure to investigate as a matter of national security.

Hunter Biden is currently under investigation by federal prosecutors for a litany of criminal allegations. But for almost two years, Joe Biden, the 2020 Biden presidential campaign, the Biden administration, Congressional Democrats, the mainstream media, and Big Tech colluded to prevent the American people from knowing the truth that the Hunter Biden laptop was real.

They touted a letter from now-discredited former “intelligence officials” who claimed without proof that Hunter’s laptop was a disinformation campaign orchestrated by Russia. In addition, I strongly suspect that current intelligence officials will be implicated in the illegal scheme to suppress the facts and news coverage regarding the laptop.

Big Tech prevented dissemination of the initial New York Post story about Hunter Biden’s laptop on their platforms while Biden’s presidential campaign and mainstream media falsely accused anyone who dared reference the laptop as a Russian asset.

Now we know the truth that Hunter’s laptop was real, and Joe Biden is compromised.

We recently learned that Francis “Fran” Person, an associate of Hunter Biden who emailed with Hunter Biden and his longtime business partner, Eric Schwerin, frequently visited the Obama-Biden White House seven times after becoming head of a company with ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

Democrats, the liberal media and Big Tech conspired to cover up the Post’s exposé on Hunter Biden’s emails. NY Post Illustration

This reporting came just days after another report that Schwerin visited the Obama-Biden White House at least 27 times during the Obama-Biden administration.

Every day the drip, drip, drip of new information about Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings and business partners and associates gaining White House access continues.

Yet the Biden administration continues to deny any wrongdoing, just as the Biden campaign denied the validity of Hunter’s laptop. The good news is that the American people are smart, and they know that the media has worked shamefully to cover up for the Biden family.

However, despite the daily deluge of new information from Hunter’s laptop, there are still many unanswered questions. This is why there must be a thorough Congressional investigation into the Biden crime family as a matter of national security.

The American people have a right to know if Joe Biden has been compromised by his son’s foreign business dealings with Communist China; if Joe Biden has profited from these dealings; why is Elena Baturina, a Russian billionaire who paid Hunter Biden $3 million in 2014, missing from the Biden administration’s list of sanctioned Russian oligarchs?

Republicans demand to know how Hunter Biden’s investment firm brokered a 2016 deal that gave a Chinese company control of a massive African mine rich in cobalt. REUTERS/Jonny Hogg//File

Despite having no demonstrable qualifications, why was Hunter Biden picked to manage a Ukrainian energy conglomerate, help facilitate the sale of a cobalt mine in the Democratic Republic of the Congo from an American company to a Chinese company, and provide counsel on the intricacies of Romanian criminal law?

Who communicated about the inception, drafting, editing, signing, publishing, or promotion of the “Public Statement on the Hunter Biden Emails” that was used to cast doubt on the validity of the New York Post Hunter Biden laptop story?

Republicans on the House Judiciary and House Committee on Oversight and Reform are already laying the groundwork to answer these questions for the American people.

But most importantly, the American people deserve to know why Joe Biden, the Biden 2020 presidential campaign, the mainstream media, and Big Tech colluded to prevent a free and fair election from occurring in 2020.

Make no mistake, Republicans will hold the Biden crime family and their mainstream media and Big Tech allies accountable.

In a Republican majority, we will use our Congressional power of oversight to get to the bottom of this — so every American knows the truth.

Rep. Elise Stefanik represents New York’s 21st congressional district.