Pueblo South boys volleyball coach named Coach of the Year, two players make PPL 1st-team

Pueblo South High School boys volleyball coach Sarah Gallo Sanchez was recently named Coach of the Year in the 5A Pikes Peak League after leading the Colts to their best-ever season, a 19-5 campaign.

Senior setter and team captain Jack Beltran and junior middle hitter Marcus Medina were also honored with 1st-team all-league selections, while senior libero Jordan Rittgers was an honorable mention.

“I was so honored in being chosen for the coach of the year,” Gallo Sanchez said. “It was an honor. There are so many great coaches in our league, and I have been inspired by a lot of them not only this year but in the past.”

Beltran and Rittgers were the team’s two senior leaders this season and helped lead the Colts to the playoffs for the first time in school history, though they were knocked out of the state tournament by defending champion Douglas County in the regional round of play.

Medina is expected to return next season to lead the Colts and will seek to make another run in the state playoffs.

In the meantime, the Colts can enjoy their well-deserved accolades and prepare for next season.

