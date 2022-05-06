ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Sioux City museum taking groups for summer walking tours

By Laila Freeman
 4 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Throughout the summer, a Siouxland museum is inviting the community to take an educational walk through parts of Sioux City through a series of walking tours.

The Sioux City Public Museum is hosting walking tours to show off various historical locations throughout Sioux City.

A list of the tours can be seen below.

  • Logan Park Cemetery Tour on May 7, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
    • Group departs from the cemetery entrance at 3901 Stone Park Boulevard
  • West 7th Street Tour on May 17 from 11: a.m. to 12 p.m.
    • Group departs from Yummi Blox Food Truck Lot at 700 West 7th Street
  • Pearl and Water Street Tour on May 17, 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.
    • Group departs from Sergeant Rice Memorial at Water and 5th Streets
  • Heights Tour on June 25, 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
    • Group departs from Grandview Park Rose Garden
  • Jackson Street Neighborhood Tour on July 12, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
    • Departing from Pierce Mansion at 2901 Jackson Street

If you have any questions about the tours, visit the museum’s website for more information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

