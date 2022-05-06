Sioux City museum taking groups for summer walking tours
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Throughout the summer, a Siouxland museum is inviting the community to take an educational walk through parts of Sioux City through a series of walking tours.
The Sioux City Public Museum is hosting walking tours to show off various historical locations throughout Sioux City.
A list of the tours can be seen below.
- Logan Park Cemetery Tour on May 7, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Group departs from the cemetery entrance at 3901 Stone Park Boulevard
- West 7th Street Tour on May 17 from 11: a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Group departs from Yummi Blox Food Truck Lot at 700 West 7th Street
- Pearl and Water Street Tour on May 17, 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.
- Group departs from Sergeant Rice Memorial at Water and 5th Streets
- Heights Tour on June 25, 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
- Group departs from Grandview Park Rose Garden
- Jackson Street Neighborhood Tour on July 12, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Departing from Pierce Mansion at 2901 Jackson Street
