Calm in a crisis: Local high school student/CNA helps save man's life

BUSHNELL/CANTON — Local resident Kevin Crawford credits Bushnell-Prairie City High School student and CNA Baleigh Harn with saving his life during a frightening medical emergency this past September.

Crawford was hospitalized with a severe case of COVID-19 several months ago. He went to Canton Hospital on Aug. 5, and was transferred to OSF later due to the severity of his symptoms. He said that when he was finally released weeks later, he had no use of his legs and very little use of his arms due to being bedridden so long. He was transferred to The Loft, a nursing and rehabilitation facility in Canton, for his rehabilitation.

Harn is an 18 year-old B-PC student who had started working at the Loft as a certified nursing assistant in August of 2021 when she was 17. It was her first CNA job, she said.

CNAs attend to patients' basic needs. Harn began caring for Crawford in September, shortly after beginning her job there. She helped him by giving him his tray for dinner, transferring him to and from chairs or his bed, and assisting him in other ways.

Crawford said she took “exceptional care" of him during the three weeks he remained at The Loft.

Crawford and his family are from Bushnell. When his wife was visiting one day, they discovered Harn was also from Bushnell. They got along well, and enjoyed bantering and giving each other a hard time, he said.

“If I asked for some peanut butter, she'd say, 'no' while she was reaching for it,” he said.

“He always liked peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, because he didn't like the food there,” Harn said.

He believes it was a Saturday when the life-threatening medical emergency happened. He'd been sitting in a chair most of the day, with Harn checking on him to see if he needed anything. She checked back in the evening to see if he was ready to go to bed.

Crawford said at that point in his recovery, he'd progressed far enough to use a walker, but still needed assistance standing up and sitting down to get in and out of bed. Harn would get him to the bed using a sit-to-stand machine.

That evening, she released him from the machine with the help of another CNA, who took the machine and left. Once he was in bed & covered up, Harn recalls that he called out to her, “Hey, you forgot something,” as she started to leave.

He didn't like wearing socks to bed, and his socks were still on. “That was his pet peeve. He did not sleep with socks,” she said.

She was in the midst of taking his socks off when he began coughing up blood. She ran to the hallway and "hollered for help," she said, then returned to Crawford. He'd begun vomiting up large amounts of blood.

Other than turning him onto his side to keep him from choking, there was nothing else they could do until help arrived.

"At that point, I was very scared. Her being there was very calming for me,” he said. “She never left the room. She never left me alone.”

A nurse came to the room to see what was happening, and quickly called 911. Another nurse came to the room, and put oxygen on him.

Crawford said knew he needed to change his position or he would choke on his own blood, but he couldn't move himself. With help from the nurse, Harn got him into a seated position with his head hanging down so the blood would drain out his nose.

“Then I just sat there and reassured him, because there was nothing else I could do,” Harn said. “I was just in, like, a mode. Help Kevin, and keep him calm,” so he could focus on his breathing until help arrived. He kept saying he was dying, she said.

He said even though it was a frightening experience for both of them, she still spoke very calmly.

“She was very attentive to what was happening to me,” he said.

Harn couldn't recall how long it took for paramedics to arrive. “Everything happened so fast. It was crazy... I was fresh out of CNA classes. I had no idea what to do.”

Crawford said despite the seriousness of the situation, Harn “never lost her cool.”

“At that point, I'm coughing, and blood is still coming,” he said. She stood right next to him, holding him through all of it, he said.

Harn said she just knew she had to stay calm so Crawford wouldn't panic. Once the paramedics took him, she busied herself cleaning his room to calm herself down.

“It was a mess. It looked like a murder scene in there. It was crazy. It literally looked like someone had been murdered in there. There was so much blood.”

Harn said some of the blood on the floor was clotted. “That means it's kinda been happening for awhile, and no one knew about it,” she said.

When Crawford finally got to the hospital, they initially thought it was a gastrointestinal bleed. However, a scan revealed it was a pseudoaneurysm. A pseudoaneurysm occurs when a blood vessel wall is injured and the leaking blood collects in the surrounding tissue, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Crawford said he'd had bacterial pneumonia as a complication of COVID-19. The bacterial infection had set into an artery in his lung, and had created a bulge in the side of it. Blood started seeping through, then began leaking more freely. But nobody realized it was happening until the life-threatening incident.

He went into intensive care that night. After a long 24-hour wait, he was transferred back to OSF, where he underwent surgery later that evening. He spent a week in the hospital recovering.

He then went to Seminary Manor for the rest of his recovery from the incident. There, he underwent therapy and rehabilitation.

Crawford said he is still in recovery from the effects of COVID-19 several months later. But he recalls the situation, and how Harn saved his life very clearly.

“I know she was still right next to me when the paramedics got there,” he said. “I was covered in blood; she was covered in blood. There was blood all over the room. But she never left my side.”

He felt Harn needed some recognition, so he went to B-PC to thank her personally, and to tell the school just what she did for him. Principal Jerry Butcher heard their story, and posted it, along with a photo of Crawford and Harn, on the school's Facebook page.

"The stretcher was the last time I saw him," Harn said. When she was paged to the school office, she assumed she was in trouble. She was pleasantly surprised to see Crawford there instead.

“It was nice to see Kevin looking a lot better than when he was when he left,” she said.

Crawford said the night he was taken to intensive care following the incident, he told his wife and daughter, who are both registered nurses, that Harn had saved his life. “They agreed with me,” he said.

“She was put there to save me that day. She was my guardian angel.”

Harn said she plans to go to nursing school at Sandburg, with plans to apply for the Licensed Practical Nursing program this fall. Then she plans to go back to study to become a Registered Nurse.

She wants to work in the ER so she can be certified as a flight nurse. A flight nurse goes to accident scenes and other emergent situations. They also travel.

She said she and Crawford continue to stay in touch through Facebook.