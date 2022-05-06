Special Weather Statement issued for Butler, Edmonson, Grayson, Ohio, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 23:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Foard; Hardeman A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN JACKSON...HARMON...GREER...CENTRAL FOARD AND HARDEMAN COUNTIES At 1144 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles west of Mangum to 7 miles northwest of Eldorado to 11 miles northwest of Margaret, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mangum, Quanah, Hollis, Crowell, Chillicothe, Eldorado, Willow, Gould, Thalia, Vinson, Duke, Margaret, Goodlett, Medicine Mound, Madge, Brinkman, McQueen, Lazare, Copper Breaks State Park and McKnight. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
