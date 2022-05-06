ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

No. 12 Tennessee softball's series opener against No. 16 Auburn postponed

WBIR
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee softball has had its opening game of the regular season's final series against Auburn postponed due to inclement weather in the forecast. The series opener for the 12th-ranked...

www.wbir.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kingsport Times-News

Stories abound regarding Tennessee’s western boundary

There’s a story behind every boundary — why it’s here and not over there, why it shifts this way and then that way. Take Tennessee’s western border, for instance. Many people assume that Tennessee’s western boundary is the Mississippi River, but they are wrong. Over the years, the river has moved, causing confusion about where the border is. According to the U.S. Supreme Court, the western border of Tennessee cannot be moved because of the movement of the river. Therefore, Tennessee’s boundary with Arkansas lies where the channel of the Mississippi River was in 1836, when Arkansas became a state. Tennessee’s boundary with Missouri is where the river was when Missouri became a state in 1821.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

Former Vols guard Kennedy Chandler gets invite to NBA Draft Combine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Former Tennessee men's basketball guard Kennedy Chandler has received his invite to the NBA Draft Combine. It's not much of a surprise, as he's a projected first-round pick. The combine will take place from May 16 to May 22 for coaches and scouts to evaluate players...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Sports
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Franklin, Tennessee

Franklin, Tennessee, is one of the major cities in the Nashville metropolitan area and Middle Tennessee. About 80,000 people consider Franklin home. The median household income is $98,231, and the median home value exceeds $412,400. One of the richest people in Franklin, Tennessee, is Jon Yarbrough. His net worth exceeds $3.1 billion, making him the richest person in Franklin, Tennessee.
FRANKLIN, TN
Lima News

Knoxville offers much to see and hear

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — From high atop the Sunsphere, Knoxville’s architectural wonder that was the symbol of the 1982 World’s Fair, I dizzyingly walk around the circular observation deck of the hexagonal tower, taking in the 360-degree view without getting too close to the reflective glass panes that enclose the disco ball-like structure. I don’t like tall buildings, but with the gold dust-layered Sunsphere, I’ve made an exception just for the panoramic scenery. From the pinnacle, I look out over downtown Knoxville, the winding turns of the Tennessee River, the towering red-brick campus of the University of Tennessee, and then farthest away, the mist-cloaked peaks of the Smoky Mountains.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

'Save me a seat' | VolShop to start selling seats from Neyland Stadium, helping part of the old stadium live on

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — During big games, finding a seat in Neyland Stadium can seem impossible. But starting Wednesday, fans will be able to own a seat of their own. The VolShop announced they would start selling seats from the stadium on Wednesday. The seats will only be sold online and will cost $150 each, according to officials. The sale starts at 10 a.m. officials said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Series Finale#Inclement Weather#Auburn#Tigers#Spl#Https T Co 7yanhilqqt#Tennessee Softball
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 SEC softball tournament bracket released

The Southeastern Conference Tournament will take place May 10-14 in Gainesville, Florida. The Lady Vols are a three-seed and will have a double BYE. The tournament will begin Tuesday with No. 12 seed Texas A&M playing No. 13 South Carolina. Tennessee will open SEC Tournament play Thursday at noon EDT...
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Oregonian

Oregon State Beavers earn No. 1 ranking in multiple college baseball polls, overtaking Tennessee Volunteers

The Oregon State Beavers’ impressive sweep over the rival Oregon Ducks has earned them a first. Actually, it’s earn them three firsts. The Beavers on Monday took over the No. 1 ranking in three of the six major college baseballs polls, ascending to the top spot for the first time since the 2019 season. They leapfrogged Tennessee (42-6), which had been a unanimous No. 1 for weeks before dropping two of three games at Kentucky over the weekend.
CORVALLIS, OR
WJHL

Whitson returns home to host first basketball camp

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Former Dobyns-Bennett hoops star, Courtney Whitson, won’t be home in East Tennessee for very long. The soon-to-be Middle Tennessee State senior will return to campus shortly for summer workouts. But, on Sunday, she took the time to host her first-ever basketball camp at the TNT Sportsplex in Kingsport for future basketball […]
KINGSPORT, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
Kingsport Times-News

Oregon State supplants Tennessee in two college baseball polls

Oregon State took over the top ranking in two major college baseball polls Monday, ending Tennessee's six-week run as the consensus No. 1. D1Baseball.com still had the Vols (42-6) on top of its ratings after they dropped two of three at Kentucky for their first series loss of the season. No. 2 Oregon State (38-9) has won six straight games and No. 3 Oklahoma State (34-13) has won seven in a row. Arkansas (36-12) was ranked fourth and Virginia Tech (33-10) fifth.
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

ETSU guard Mohab Yasser has decided to turn pro

Johnson City, TN — ETSU head basketball coach Des Oliver was close to having his team set after hours on the road recruiting, but two weeks one of the team’s stars players told him he was turning pro. Mohab Yasser announced on Twitter that he’s starting his professional career overseas. The 6-foot-5, 183-pound guard from […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy