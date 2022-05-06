Police ask for help locating missing White Bear Lake man

FOREST LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — Police say a boy caused tens of thousands of dollars of property damage in a graffiti spree in a Forest Lake neighborhood. According to police, officers on Tuesday were called to a residence near Fenway Avenue North and 206th Street North. There, officers were able to locate – or had victims report – nearly 20 different acts of vandalism within the neighborhood. (credit: Forest Lake PD) The vandalism included spray painting of garage doors, vehicles, glass on homes and playground equipment. Authorities estimate the damage to be in the range of $30,000 to $50,000. After several hours, Forest Lake police arrested a boy in connection to the vandalism. He is in custody and will face charges related to the property damage, police said.

FOREST LAKE, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO