Summer 2022 fashion trends

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam)
Aldi fan account,...
Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
To kick off our special summer vacation show Ashley Thompson shared an update on the amigurumi bear that is traveling with her friend Marti Thompson. He definitely packed the bear necessities and he is having a beary good time…but we hear he is pretty unbearable to travel with. Ashley Thompson and Brittany Kaye also shared their summer travel plans. Ashley is getting ready for an upcoming trip to Brazil for a wedding and Brittany is looking forward to going to Okoboji again this summer.
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Golf is among the most difficult, though straightforward, sports to master. It takes thousands of hours of carefully honing your technique just to take one or two strokes off your game. On top of this, you need a shockingly large amount of equipment, so it’s imperative to have the right golf bag to carry it all.
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It’s easy to take ice for granted. That is until you run out. If you don’t have the luxury of a built-in ice maker, you already understand the importance of keeping ice cube trays filled in the freezer. But which trays make the best ice?
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether you prefer basic sliced bread, artisan loaves, bagels or English muffins, the right toaster makes quick work of getting them crispy and warm. However, a subpar toaster can leave you wishing you’d bought a toaster oven or simply used your broiler.
It’s time to head to Adventure Bay! The Great Pirate Adventure with Paw Patrol Live! is coming to the Swiftel Center in Brookings, South Dakota. We learned all about it from one of their cast members. We headed over to JJ’s Wine, Sprits & Cigars to meet another interesting...
Brittany Kaye and Ashley Thompson shared details on a Warhol painting going for big bucks. Brittany also shared a video from her golf lesson at Kuehn Park with Sioux Falls Golf that you can catch on next week’s show.
One day you are speeding your way through life’s journey and suddenly you are given the option to detour. Do you take the chance to flip the script and envision yourself in a new place, in a new industry and a new calling? Today’s Across the Table guest certainly did. And as we found out when we sat down with Kristen Hoefert-Redlinger at JJ’s Wine, Spirit & Cigars, she has been taking detours all her life and this time she’s taking us along for a fun ride.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With warmer temperatures this weekend, lawn and garden businesses all over KELOLAND are packed with shoppers. Carla’s Flower Farm on East 41st Street is open and ready for the season in Sioux Falls. “Here’s some Coleus growing up a little more, beautiful colors...
Comments / 0