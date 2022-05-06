Pet of the Week: Wally

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wally is a 7.5-week-old chihuahua puppy available for adoption immediately. He also has two sisters: Wendy and Winnie!

For more information about Wally or other pets looking for loving homes, call the SPCA at 661-323-8353 or visit bakersfieldspca.org.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.