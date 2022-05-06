ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Pet of the Week: Wally

By Miabelle Salzano
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iguUR_0fVRHhJa00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wally is a 7.5-week-old chihuahua puppy available for adoption immediately. He also has two sisters: Wendy and Winnie!

For more information about Wally or other pets looking for loving homes, call the SPCA at 661-323-8353 or visit bakersfieldspca.org.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Man gets life without parole for 2019 gang murder

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield gang member was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for a 2019 shooting that killed one man and injured another. Israel Chuca, 22, was found guilty in February of murder and attempted murder. He was on probation at the time of the shooting that […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield, CA
Sports
Local
California Lifestyle
Bakersfield, CA
Pets & Animals
Bakersfield, CA
Lifestyle
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Pets & Animals
Local
California Sports
KGET

Woman, 77, sentenced for killing lifelong friend at retirement home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — They spent decades together, forging an extraordinary bond. Like many, they needed help as they got older. They moved into a retirement home together. But after a car crash badly injured Winnie Smith, leaving her depressed and in pain, her lifelong companion faced a terrible decision. Smith asked Sandra Bonertz to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Cause of death released for man found dead in a well

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s office has released a cause of death for a man whose body was found 200 feet in a well in March. The coroner said Jerome Crystian, 26, died due to mechanical asphyxia, but the manner of death was not determined. Generally, mechanical asphyxia refers to suffocation by […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spca#Nexstar Media Inc
KGET

6 arrested following year-long drug trafficking investigation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A year-long investigation into a Kern County drug trafficking organization culminated Tuesday in the arrests of six people, according to authorities. Federal authorities say those arrested were Jorge Calderon-Campos, 41, Byron Adilio Alfaro-Sandoval, 45, Johnathan Benjamin Torres, 30, Jose Angel Beltran-Chaidez, 66, Alberto Gomez-Santiago, 36, and Mark Garcia, 22. Campos imported […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

3 gang members arrested after traffic stop turned search and seizure

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — A traffic stop turned into the arrests of three gang members by deputies with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Wasco substation. On Saturday, deputies said they stopped a vehicle around 10:42 p.m. for traffic enforcement purposes near the intersection of Poso Drive and F Street. During the stop, deputies said the […]
WASCO, CA
dogstodays.com

The Top 5 Most Calming Dog Breeds

Dogs are the most popular pets in America, and it’s not hard to see why. With their fluffy fur, wagging tails and playful personalities, dogs make for great companions. But what makes one breed of dog better than another? Is there such thing as a perfect family pet? The answer is yes! Here are five breeds that make good pets:
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
KGET

Woman killed in River Blvd shooting; 2 in custody: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman has died after she was shot Wednesday evening in northeast Bakersfield and two suspected shooters have been taken into custody, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said. Emergency crews were called to River Boulevard and Water Street just before 7:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. A woman was […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

‘You have no soul’: Victim’s family confronts killer at sentencing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One by one, Elizabeth Villarreal counted off the shots Christian Campos sprayed from an AR-15 rifle when he shot and killed her son three years ago. “One, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen,” she intoned, her voice the only sound in the […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man arrested for Sunday morning shooting in Oildale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man on Sunday morning in connection with an Oildale shooting.  KCSO got a call at approximately 7:42 a.m. reporting multiple people in possession of a firearm. When deputies arrived at the 1000 block of Wilson Avenue in Oildale, they found one suspect in possession […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

1 dead in crash along Highway 99 at 7th Standard

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon just south of 7th Standard along Highway 99, according to CHP. The crash was reported in southbound lanes of Highway 99 near the 7th Standard exit at around 3:45 p.m., according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page. A driver lost control of […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman dies after accident on North Chester Ave in Oildale

OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — The pedestrian, an elderly woman in a wheelchair, later died from her injuries at the hospital, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Officials said both the woman and the driver were heading west on a green light, and the woman was struck as the driver made a right turn. Officials with the California Highway Patrol said […]
OILDALE, CA
KGET

Man accused of killing his 7-week-old baby

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department announced they arrested a man Monday afternoon for the murder of his 7-week-old baby. BPD arrested Gregory Higgins, 35, the baby’s biological father, at 3:00 p.m. in east Bakersfield for the September 2021 murder of the infant. On Sept. 15, 2021, officers responded to a call about […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy