U.S. stock futures bounced Tuesday, with investors hoping Wall Street can break its three-session losing streak. The S&P 500 on Monday fell to its lowest level in more than a year. The broad market index dropped 3.2%, closing under 4,000. The Nasdaq tumbled nearly 4.3% and the Dow dropped close to 2%. The Nasdaq's bear market approached a 30% decline from its last record high in November. The S&P 500 and the Dow moved deeper into correction territory, defined by a drop of 10% or more from their most recent record highs, which were in early January. (CNBC)

STOCKS ・ 16 HOURS AGO