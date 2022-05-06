ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, NM

New Mexico Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández lauds San Juan College during visit to Farmington

By Mike Easterling, Farmington Daily Times
The Daily Times
The Daily Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dHcM1_0fVRGQnO00
  • Leger Fernández spent close to two hours with college officials on May 5 touring campus facilities.
  • She also visited several other sites in the area, including NAPI, downtown Farmington and Shiprock.
  • Leger Fernández highlighted her work over the years to bring broadband Internet service to rural areas.

FARMINGTON — Teresa Leger Fernández, northern New Mexico's representative in the U.S. House, got a long look at some of the facilities that were financed by the federal funding she has helped secure for San Juan College during a tour of the school's campus on May 5, leading her to single out the institution for the job it does responding to the needs of its students.

"I always knew you guys were impressive," Leger Fernández said after her tour while enjoying refreshments with members of the college's leadership team, including President Toni Hopper Pendergrass and Executive Vice President Ed DesPlas. "But I didn't know how impressive."

Leger Fernández described the institution as a community college that truly understands the needs and identity of its community, and one that has responded to those challenges by being very forward looking.

"They see the student not just as somebody who shows up for class, but as a whole human being," she said, adding that San Juan College is providing those students with the base skills they will need to move from job to job over the course of their lifetime.

Leger Fernández spent close to two hours with college officials touring the Health and Human Performance Center, the under-construction student housing facility and the School of Energy. During the tour of the Health and Human Performance Center, she referred to a behavioral health bill she has sponsored in Congress and noted the importance of making such services available to young people.

"College is a place where (behavioral health issues) begin to manifest, but it's also a place where you can begin intervening," she said.

As she walked from room with room with Pendergrass and DesPlas, she asked how the college's enrollment has rebounded since the COVID-19 pandemic.

"People are coming back slower than we anticipated," DesPlas said, explaining that while the school is offering its full complement of in-person classes, many students continue to opt for online classes.

Pendergrass said the number of students at the college is up 5% this spring, but the number of credit hours they are taking is flat.

When Leger Fernández asked how federal American Rescue Plan funding was used at the college, Pendergrass said, "It made a huge difference. … We didn't give it out all at one time. We kind of spread it out over the course of the pandemic."

Pendergrass said college officials made sure to funnel most of the federal aid directly to students through technology that would help them maintain their studies. That took the form of providing them with laptop computers and mobile hotspot devices, she said.

The tour also extended to the school's new student housing facility that is due to open in time for the fall semester and the School of Energy, where Leger Fernández's party was greeted by the school's dean, Alicia Corbell.

Leger Fernández was spending much of this week touring the 3rd Congressional District that she represents in Congress, a district that she noted covers an area the size of Pennsylvania. She began by visiting her hometown of Las Vegas, New Mexico, where two large wildfires continue to burn out of control nearby.

As she moved to the northwest, the congresswoman's agenda also included visits to Gallup, Navajo Agricultural Products Industry headquarters south of Farmington, downtown Farmington, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Farmington, Shiprock and the Navajo Nation capital of Window Rock, Arizona.

During an interview with The Daily Times after her tour, Leger Fernández discussed how efforts to combat the fires burning near Las Vegas have been aided by funding for such endeavors that was included in the large infrastructure package passed by Congress earlier this year. She said billions of dollars in federal funding has been made available not just to battle such blazes, but to address their impact on communities after they have been extinguished.

"We are looking at trying to address the health of the forest," she said. "But you must do it in a way to partner with the community around you."

Leger Fernández described herself as a 17th generation New Mexican and had earlier referred to how the fires near Las Vegas were destroying areas that had left her with many strong memories, including the forest and streams that were her playground as a child.

She described the infrastructure bill as a historic piece of legislation that finally had broken a decades-long logjam in efforts to provide funding not just for roads and bridges but other projects that are just as important to the nation's economic and physical health.

"Infrastructure isn't just roads, it's also forests," she said. "They provide us with clean water, recreation and fuel. … I'm impressed with the way the college addresses what infrastructure actually is."

Leger Fernández said the measure also will boost long-overdue efforts to bring broadband Internet service to rural areas across the nation, including northwest New Mexico. Earlier in her tour, the congresswoman said a major change in broadband availability is coming.

"I think two years from now, we're going to be talking about a different situation as far as how people are connected," she said.

The congresswoman said increasing the availability of rural broadband was something she worked on even before she was elected to Congress. She said the difference now is that federal and state governments are finally providing the funding necessary to bring the service to those more-remote areas, many of which include Native communities.

"My district is 20% Native American," she said. "I've worked with the Jicarilla Apaches for a long time, some of the pueblos for 30 years. I know broadband doesn't exist there."

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or measterling@daily-times.com. Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Farmington, NM
Education
State
Pennsylvania State
State
New Mexico State
City
Gallup, NM
Shiprock, NM
Government
City
Las Vegas, NM
City
Farmington, NM
Farmington, NM
Government
State
Arizona State
City
Shiprock, NM
Daniella Cressman

New Mexico Taxpayers to Receive Checks Due to Skyrocketing Gas Prices!

With inflation at an all-time high, many New Mexico families are struggling to make ends meet: It costs what seems like a small fortune simply to drive to and from work, especially if one has a longer commute—People are painstakingly spending more time searching for the best deals and having to cut back on essential items, such as groceries, to sustain themselves.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lauds#San Juan College#Napi#The U S House
Daniella Cressman

Opinion: Thousands Refuse to Evacuate. The Wildfire in Mora and San Miguel County Is the Largest One in America.

New Mexico residents who live in San Miguel County and Mora tend to be extremely self-sufficient people who prefer the country life. They love the land and they are tied to it in a way that is so deep it's hard to describe. Many are farmers and rely on their acreage to earn their livelihoods. These people—in most cases—have lived in these areas for generations upon generations.
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
US News and World Report

'Our Mountains Are Gone': Grief as Sacred New Mexico Forests Burn

ANGOSTURA, N.M. (Reuters) - Forests in Ella Arellano's family for nine generations burned in a day on Monday as fierce winds drove the United States' largest wildfire through a New Mexico valley towards a third county. Arellano sat in an evacuation center in Peñasco on Monday and grieved the loss...
PENASCO, NM
UPI News

New Mexico wildfire exceeds 176,000 acres; officials urge residents to evacuate

May 9 (UPI) -- A wildfire in New Mexico has reached 176,273 acres in size prompting officials to plead with residents to evacuate their homes. The Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon fires, which began in mid-April as two separate fires that later combined into the largest blaze in the United States, reached 43% containment but grew Sunday after "very active fire behavior" because of wind, officials said in an update Sunday morning.
LAS VEGAS, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico native rides in Kentucky Derby

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Mike Smith has already cemented himself in horse racing history. The Dexter, New Mexico native had an opportunity to grow his legacy Saturday by racing in his 28th Kentucky Derby. With a win, Smith, 56, would become the oldest jockey to win the race, and he came into the day with pretty […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

NM GOP Primary: Mark Ronchetti

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Mark Ronchetti, grew up in Vermont and earned a degree in broadcasting from Washington State University. Ronchetti started his career as a reporter in Grand Junction Colorado. He spent two decades on air in the Albuquerque television market, including KRQE News 13. He left KRQE...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico News Podcast: Losing everything in a wildfire

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – April 2022 proved to be a destructive month for wildfires in New Mexico. Between the McBride Fire in Ruidoso, the Cerro Pelado Fire east of Jemez Springs, and the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire in San Miguel and Mora counties, more than 360 homes across New Mexico have been destroyed by wildfire this […]
RUIDOSO, NM
The Daily Times

The Daily Times

1K+
Followers
603
Post
226K+
Views
ABOUT

Let the�Farmington Daily Times�keep you up-to-date on breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, lifestyle and opinion.

 http://daily-times.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy