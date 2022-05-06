Dixie State University sends off 2022 graduating class with largest commencement ceremony yet

In its final graduation ceremony before changing its name to Utah Tech, Dixie State University celebrated its 111th commencement on Friday.

A crowd of thousands filled the campus to see the event, with more than 2,000 graduates representing 49 states and 15 different countries earning a total of 2,684 degrees, the largest number in the school's history and about 300 more than were handed out last year.

The graduates leave with the Dixie State University on their degrees, but in just a few short weeks the school's name will officially change to Utah Tech University. The university has had the word "Dixie" in its name since 1913.

“This is a really unique group," said Dr. Michael Lacourse, the provost and vice president of Academic Affairs, describing how this year's graduating class attended the university during a complicated period, with most having started at the school in the late 2010s.

"That was really the period of time when really significant transitions were happening at the university," he said.

Carly Fiorina, a businesswoman and politician known best for her tenure as CEO of Hewlett-Packard and her run as a Republican presidential candidate in 2016, gave the keynote speech.

The graduates were also addressed by DSU President Richard "Biff" Williams, who said that during the time these students attended the university, enrollment has gone up 44 percent and student scholarship funds doubled from $10 million to $20 million.

“I think that the graduates that walked across the stage today really needed to learn a lot about perseverance and persistence and what we call grit. And so I think that's something that is probably unique to this group,” Lacourse said.

The new logos for Utah Tech University are scheduled to be released later this month, with changes to signage and other infrastructure expected to take place during the summer while most students are away.

This article originally appeared on St. George Spectrum & Daily News: Dixie State University sends off 2022 graduating class with largest commencement ceremony yet