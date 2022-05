Around 3 o’clock on Mother's Day afternoon, Captain Don Wise of the Niles Fire Department was dispatched for a water rescue. A family looking to enjoy the day got caught on debris, causing a few of them to tip over. After pinging the phones of those involved, rescuers got relatively close. Firefighters had to hike through the woods to find the trapped kayakers.

NILES, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO