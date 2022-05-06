ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man critical after hit-and-run accident in Queens: NYPD

By Sarah Vasile
 4 days ago

ASTORIA, Queens (PIX11) — A victim is in critical condition after being struck at the intersection of 31st Avenue and 33rd Street Friday afternoon, police said.

The 33-year-old pedestrian was found unconscious and unresponsive at the intersection about 3:38 p.m. Police said he sustained trauma to his head and body; he’s listed as being in critical condition at a nearby hospital.

Police are looking for the driver of a black sedan, who they said struck the victim while driving westbound on 31st Avenue. The driver did not remain on scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

