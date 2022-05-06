Long Island woman believed to be second oldest religious sister in US

WILLISTON PARK, N.Y. (PIX11) — Sister Francis Dominici Piscatella turned 109 years old Wednesday — but she doesn’t feel it.

“Maybe it’s because I don’t want to think I’m so old,” she said.

Four generations of one Long Island family got together to celebrate her on her special day. She is believed to be the second oldest religious sister in America. She still goes to church “almost every day.”

Photojournalist Keith Lopez has more in the video above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.