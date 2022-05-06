Long Island woman believed to be second oldest religious sister in US
"Maybe it's because I don't want to think I'm so old," she said.
“Maybe it’s because I don’t want to think I’m so old,” she said.
Four generations of one Long Island family got together to celebrate her on her special day. She is believed to be the second oldest religious sister in America. She still goes to church “almost every day.”
