ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Motor Racing-Vettel fears he won't race a German GP again

By Simon Evans
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WCLE9_0fVRDv0000

MIAMI, May 6 (Reuters) - Germany's four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel says he does not expect to race in his homeland again before he retires from the sport.

The German Grand Prix has not been held since 2019 and the 34-year-old Aston Martin driver believes the trend in the sport towards new markets, paying higher fees, makes a swift return unlikely.

"I don’t know if Germany will make it in time for me," Vettel, who is out of contract at the end of the season with his future uncertain, told reporters ahead of practice for Sunday's Miami Grand Prix.

"I think in the end if you look at the places where we are going, Germany is not prepared to pay that kind of money to have a Grand Prix, simple as that," added Vettel, who won the 2013 edition at the Nuerburgring.

"I am not the developer of this sport and I am not setting the business plan and the targets but clearly you can see the places we are going and the new venues we are going," he added, saying the decisions were "money driven".

"It is a shame losing out on Germany, it would be a shame losing out on Spa, it would be a shame losing out on Spain, which there was a lot of talk about…. if those countries aren’t ready to pay the high entry fees anymore then they will fall off that list and that would be a shame," he added.

"Some races you think would have a guarantee, Silverstone, Monza, but I don’t know, but it would be great if Germany was back on the calendar but I doubt it."

Vettel also has some traditional leanings when it comes to F1's choices in the United States.

The sport has a purpose-built circuit in Austin, Texas, but Miami and next year's newcomer Las Vegas are temporary tracks in urban centres.

"I think the U.S. has fantastic race circuits with incredible history," said Vettel.

"Certainly the money that was spent to build this (Miami) could easily have brought the standard up in great places like Road America," said the German, referring to the track in Wisconsin.

"From a driving point of view I think that would be a lot more thrilling, from the fan point of view that is difficult for me to judge because the last time I sat in the grandstand to watch a race was in 2001, a long time ago, and every fan is different.

"But from a racing and driving thrill I’d love to go to proper tracks."

Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Column: F1′s hyped 1st trip to Miami a money-losing success

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Grand Prix was hot, from the party scene to the weather, but it faced nearly impossible expectations. The celebrity watching was top level, certainly for a motorsports event. There was Paris Hilton, using a portable fan to cool herself as she danced in front of the McLaren garage on race day. Serena and Venus Williams holding hands as they navigated the pre-race grid in summer dresses. Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rican entertainment icon, making a flashy entrance in an all-pink suit while hanging with Sergio Perez, Red Bull’s Mexican driver.
MIAMI, FL
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Fans Are Not Impressed As They React To “Cringey” Miami GP

The first-ever F1 Miami Grand Prix has finished, and, well, I’m unsure. The last 10 or so laps certainly had more action than the first 40, but overall I feel as though I’m ready for Spain. But do fans agree? Here’s a selection of the best tweets from the Miami Grand Prix after Red Bull’s […] The post F1 News: Fans Are Not Impressed As They React To “Cringey” Miami GP appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Wisconsin State
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

UK says fight continues between Russian, Ukrainian forces at Snake Island

May 11 (Reuters) - Fighting between Russia and Ukrainian forces has continued on Zmiinyi Island, also known as Snake Island, with Russia repeatedly trying to reinforce its exposed troops. "If Russia consolidates its position on Zmiinyi Island with strategic air defence and coastal defence cruise missiles, they could dominate the...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Evans
Person
Sebastian Vettel
The Associated Press

Now in spotlight, Dubai Jews struggle for public synagogue

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Every Saturday, in secluded beach villas, hotel banquet halls and luxury apartment towers across Dubai, Jews arrive to worship at some of the world’s most hidden synagogues even as the United Arab Emirates encourages the dramatic growth and openness of its Jewish community.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Track#Motor Racing#Spa#Monza
Reuters

CONMEBOL increases penalties for racism after spate of incidents

May 9 (Reuters) - The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) increased sanctions against clubs with players, officials and fans deemed guilty of racist behaviour on Monday, taking action after a spate of unsavoury incidents in its top club competitions. With immediate effect, any player or official found guilty of discrimination...
FIFA
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks rebound, rate hike bets boost region's currencies

* Brazil's central bank releases May 3-4 meeting minutes * Bank of Mexico seen raising rates by 50 bps, poll shows * Chile's interest rate to rise to 9% in June, poll shows * Shares of Brazil's Petrobras rise, lift Bovespa (Adds details, updates prices throughout) By Anisha Sircar and Shreyashi Sanyal May 10 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks gained on Tuesday as risk appetite improved after a recent selloff, while major currencies rose on increased bets of interest rate hikes from central banks in Brazil, Mexico and Chile. MSCI's index of Latin American stocks added 0.5%, but remained near its weakest level since January. The index of Latin American currencies rose 0.2% as the U.S. dollar pulled back from 20-year highs. A stronger dollar makes high-yielding but riskier emerging market assets less attractive to investors. "It's been a shaky start to the week for Latam assets due to U.S. Federal Reserve tightening and fears of weaker Chinese demand - today's moves may be a correction, coupled with the perception that the tightening cycle will continue in countries like Mexico and Brazil," said Wilson Ferrarezi, a TS Lombard economist. In minutes of Brazil's central bank meeting held May 3-4 published on Tuesday, the rate-setting Copom highlighted that worsening inflation justified a possible extension of its aggressive monetary policy cycle, stressing that both short-term price dynamics and longer-term projections had worsened. Additionally, Mexico's central bank is expected to hike its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 7% on Thursday, a Reuters poll showed, in what would be the eighth consecutive hike as Latin America's second-largest economy struggles to curb its highest inflation in 21 years. Chile is also expected to hike its benchmark rate to 9% in June, a central bank poll of analysts suggested, as the world's top copper producer also battles to rein in inflation. The Chilean peso jumped 0.5% before trading 0.1% lower against the dollar. The currency had lost 1% on Monday, tracking a drop in copper prices. The real is down 11% from its highs earlier this year, but firmed 0.6% against the dollar, while the Mexican peso gained 0.2%. "We are positive on the Brazilian real in the near term, but weaker China growth is a key risk. China lockdowns will also weigh on supply chains, extending the components shortage, which is a key risk for Mexico's auto sector," Ferrarezi added. China's two largest cities, Beijing and Shanghai, tightened COVID-19 curbs this week to battle a fresh outbreak of the virus, feeding into worries about demand and hurting oil prices and commodity-linked currencies. Latam stock markets have tumbled 6% this month, tracking weaker global equities markets amid a combination of monetary tightening by major central banks and fears of a sharp slowdown in economic growth. Shares of Petrobras rose 1%, boosting the Bovespa index. The Brazilian state-run oil company refused U.S. government officials' request in March to raise crude output after Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent global prices soaring, three people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1906 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1008.45 -0.61 MSCI LatAm 2177.13 0.5 Brazil Bovespa 103257.54 0.01 Mexico IPC 49335.01 0.57 Chile IPSA 4720.77 -0.49 Argentina MerVal 83357.90 1.355 Colombia COLCAP 1509.49 -0.13 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.1179 0.71 Mexico peso 20.3426 0.18 Chile peso 866.6 0.05 Colombia peso 4070.95 0.32 Peru sol 3.785 0.92 Argentina peso (interbank) 116.9300 -0.15 Argentina peso (parallel) 199 1.26 (Reporting by Anisha Sircar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru Editing by Alistair Bell and Paul Simao)
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Sweden's Gotland at crossroads of history as NATO decision looms

VISBY, Sweden, May 10 (Reuters) - The crack of gunshots splits the silence in a sleepy forest as Camilla Selander, a deli-counter worker, squeezes off shots from her Glock 9 millimetre pistol during target practice with Sweden's Home Guard on the island of Gotland. The 34-year-old is one of the...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

429K+
Followers
326K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy