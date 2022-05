ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - While at an Antigo practice, it’s not hard to see the amount of fun the Red Robins are having. Constant chatter, words of both encouragement and jest, and of course, the clamoring to jump in for their shot at batting practice. Leading the way, both literally and figuratively, is senior Conner Kolz, who can be heard joking with teammates at the plate while he is out fielding in right field.

ANTIGO, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO