Tampa, FL

Tampa Riverfest returns after 2 years

By Brianda Villegas
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One of Tampa’s most popular events is back after being cancelled for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tampa Riverfest is a two-day event that spans the entire length of the Riverwalk with live music, food and even a Weiner Dog Derby.

The family friendly event is hosted by Friends of the Riverwalk and will feature a new lantern parade this year. Hundreds of people are expected to participate and kits will be available at Waterworks Park on Saturday.

Taste of the Riverwalk will take place Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. A wristband purchase is required for access to the food tent area. Three samples from participating restaurants are $15. Five samples are $20.

“So now that everything is opening back up, it gives them an opportunity to come back, interact with the community a little bit more and also share their other food with the people,” Riverfest Co-Chair Anthony Derby said.

The restaurants include:

  • Boulon Brasserie
  • Jotoro’s
  • SiX
  • Driftlight Steakhouse
  • Murph’s BBQ
  • Publix GreenWise Market
  • SaltBlock Catering & Events
  • Splitsville Southern + Social
  • Whatever Pops
  • Yacht StarShip Cruises + Events

The Florida Wiener Dog Derby is scheduled for Saturday with races and contests happening throughout the day, starting at 10 a.m. at Curtis Hixon Park.

Riverfest is free and open to the public on Friday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

