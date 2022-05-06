ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Critics cite numerous recent racist incidents around Fresno schools they say are a pattern

By Julianna Morano
The Fresno Bee
 4 days ago

In an interview Friday morning with The Bee’s Education Lab, community organizer Stacy Williams said the racist photos that emerged this week from Bullard High School are just the latest examples of what she said is a troubling, years-long pattern in Fresno schools.

“These kids feel like they should have protection at a public school,” Williams told the Ed Lab. “And the school district and staff at Bullard are not producing that environment by their response, dismissive tone, ignoring what racism is and acting as if kids will be kids.”

The pattern stretches back decades, but numerous incidents have made headlines in just the last three years, numerous students and residents told The Bee on Friday.

Bullard High black face incident

In June 2019, a video and photo of a Fresno Unified student in black face and using racial slurs circulated online .

The American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of Northern California called the district a “hostile environment” for Black students and filed a complaint a few months later against the district for discriminating against two students it called victims of the incident.

Hoover High School teacher mocks George Floyd’s death

In June 2020 during an end-of-year virtual celebration, a teacher said “I can’t breathe” while acting out running from the police in a game of charades, according to emails obtained by The Fresno Bee through a Public Records Act request.

Several teachers spoke out about the incident and attested to a culture of racism in the district. Fresno Unified declined to share outcomes of an investigation into the incident due to “the confidential nature of personnel matters.”

Kings Canyon Middle School teacher calls Black Lives Matter protesters ‘ghetto’

Amid the wave of protests after a police officer murdered George Floyd in June 2020, a Fresno Unified middle school teacher came under fire for comments she wrote about protesters on her personal Facebook page, which were later taken down.

“Those of you who call yourselves ‘EDUCATORS’ and are on your social media platform supporting the rioting/looting/ criminal behavior going on...... YOU DISGUST ME! I pray to God my students are smarter and less ghetto than you!!” the post said.

Fresno Unified trustee votes against resolution to declare district anti-racist

In October 2020, Fresno Unified Trustee Terry Slatic cast the only ”no” vote on a resolution to declare the school district an anti-racism institution. He said he took issue with calling the district a home to systemic racism.

The action sparked backlash from several board members, many of whom are women of color.

The Ed Lab’s Lasherica Thornton contributed to this report.

The Education Lab is a local journalism initiative that highlights education issues critical to the advancement of the San Joaquin Valley. It is funded by donors. Learn about The Bee’s Education Lab at its website .

Society
