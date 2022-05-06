Drivers in Lexington could start seeing more roadwork soon

Lexington city council members have been briefed on road paving strategies. Environmental Quality and Public Works Commissioner Nancy Albright brought the pavement management plan to committee members this week. Albright said some significant roadways would get new asphalt under the mayor’s recommendation.

“What that would look like under the mayor’s proposed budget, really just as a starting point for the conversation. We started at $13 million. I will explain that the citywide includes Man O War, Lansdowne and Tates Creek,” said Albright.

Albright said there are continual efforts to catch up when it comes to paving. She noted the aim is to see no more than 10% of Lexington financed roadways put in a poor condition category.

Albright told members it could be time to update the performance goals when determining where new pavement should be applied

Eighth District Councilman Fred Brown chairs the committee. Brown said expect construction crews to be out and motorists should watch out.

“So really from April one to probably November one is our timetable to do all of our projects that we have so do have a big window there but the sooner we get ours in, I think the better off we are with the contractor,” said Brown.

The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council will vote next month on a budget for the upcoming fiscal year which will include money for paving.

