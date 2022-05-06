ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tybee Island, GA

Tybee Island PD seeks man not seen for week

By Molly Curley
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=296Awt_0fVRBWCN00

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – A 44-year-old man has been reported missing on Tybee Island.

On Friday, police issued an alert for Corey White, who has not been seen or heard from by family, friends and coworkers since last Friday.

According to the Tybee Island Police Department, White is known to work on and around the water, most recently as a crew member on a local shrimp boat.

He’s described as a white male, approximately 5-foot-6 and 210 pounds. He has an anchor tattoo on one of his forearms, police added.

“At this point, Corey’s loved ones are understandably concerned and he has officially been reported as MISSING,” the department stated. Apparently, White’s personal belongings are still at his residence.

Anyone with information on White’s whereabouts is asked to call Det. Travis LeGuin at 912-786-5600.

“Help us bring Corey home!” Tybee Island Police wrote on Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Chatham County PD: Missing woman found safe

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A missing 66-year-old woman has been found safe, according to the Chatham County Police Department. Family members grew concerned about Minnie Lee Adams when she never arrived at her destination in Savannah Thursday afternoon. Late Friday morning, the police department issued a missing person alert for Adams, saying she was considered […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tybee Island, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Tybee Island, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey White
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Tybee Island Pd
WJBF

Missing Richmond county woman located

#Update | May 9, 2022 (WJBF) – According to RCSO, Titiayana Frazier has been located. AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing person. Investigators say Titiayana Frazier was last seen on Drayton Drive at about midnight on Sunday, May 8, wearing a purple shirt, black and white pajama […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
The Independent

What escaped inmate Casey White said during arrest as questions remain over guard’s death: ‘I didn’t do it’

The first words from escaped Alabama inmate Casey White after his capture were “I didn’t do it” as his corrections officer lover lay dying from a gunshot wound in their car.White, a 38-year-old capital murder suspect, and Vicky White, a 56-year-old Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Corrections, were finally captured on Monday following a 10-day multi-state manhunt after she allegedly helped break him out of jail back on 29 April.Ms White died from a gunshot wound to the head after a dramatic police chase and car crash in Evansville, Indiana.White surrendered to authorities on the scene and...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
WSAV News 3

Shooting victim was British man visiting family in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A weekend shooting death in Savannah is making headlines across the pond. Wednesday night in England during Liverpool’s semi-final match, fans and players received a disturbing introduction to the city of Savannah. Applause and a moment of silence honored the memory of life-long Liverpool fan Benjamin Tucker. He was shot and […]
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Tattoo
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

41K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy