Tree House Brewing plans to add a new location north of Boston

By Kristi Palma
 4 days ago

The company said it will purchase the Tewksbury Country Club and open a beer hall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LCSUg_0fVRAvB300
Tewksbury Country Club in Tewksbury. Tewksbury Country Club

Tree House Brewing Company plans to expand north of Boston.

The Charlton-based brewing company announced Friday that it will purchase the Tewksbury Country Club, a golf and wedding venue in Tewksbury.

Tree House Brewing Company, founded in 2011, is regularly ranked among the top breweries in Massachusetts. The non-distributing brewery is known for its lines of faithful fans.

The club announced plans to sell the property on Thursday, writing on social media: “It is with heavy hearts that we inform you that after 25 wonderful years we have made the very difficult decision to sell the Tewksbury Country Club.”

Marc Ginsburg, the country club’s owner, told Boston.com he had no plans of selling the property, which he envisioned his grandchildren running some day. But when Tree House Brewing Company reached out in the last several weeks with an offer, the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic compelled him to take it.

“We lost millions of dollars here,” Ginsburg said. “The emotional toll of everybody involved was hard. I don’t trust that it can’t happen again. I can’t go through that again.”

All 2022 events will go on as planned, he said, but the club will not accept any bookings beyond Jan. 1, 2023. Ginsburg said 35 weddings are booked for 2023, and those couples will receive a full refund plus further compensation for the inconvenience.

“We’re going to serve as their personal coordinators,” he said. “We’re going to help them get another venue, vendors. Whatever they need for assistance, we’re here for them.”

Tree House Brewing Company said it wants to “build a cultural destination.”

“We will evolve the space into an expansive and inviting beer hall and retail store and continue to operate the golf course and various amenities with the full strength of our brand behind it,” Tree House Brewing Company wrote. “It is an ideal showcase for the tremendous talents of our creative teams in brewing, coffee roasting, distilling, farming, cooking, and more.

“It’ll be fun to watch what their vision is for the property,” Ginsburg said.

He’s also glad the space will no longer be used as a function facility.

“We’d rather see another use for the property than what we used it for,” he said. “Because we did a great job for a lot of years. We won many awards. And I want to go out on a high note.”

Hundreds of patrons have shared their fond memories of weddings and other special events on the club’s Facebook page since the announcement. Ginsburg said it’s a testament to his “loyal, dedicated” employees, some of whom have been with him for decades.

“In getting to know Marc and his team, and in learning the history of the club, it was clear that they share the same passion for great experiences and the meticulous attention to detail that we do,” Tree House Brewing Company wrote. “We will carry on their legacy with the full vigor and enthusiasm of Tree House Brewing Company.”

Tree House Brewing Company has breweries in Charlton, Deerfield, and Sandwich, as well as a farm in Woodstock, Conn.

