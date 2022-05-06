ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

16 Books to add to your three-year-old’s bookshelf

By Amber Guetebier
Motherly
Motherly
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We independently select and share the products we love—and may receive a commission if you choose to buy. At age three, our children are exploring the world in new...

www.mother.ly

Comments / 0

Related
yankodesign.com

Wave bookshelf is a decorative and functional piece of furniture for books of all sizes

For someone who has a lot (and I mean a lot) of books, displaying them isn’t really a priority. What’s more important for me is actually finding a space for them. But occasionally, you’d want to show off some of them for your visitors or for a video call. So you’d want something like a display bookshelf and of course, that shelf in itself would have to be something decorative as well as functional. This design seems to fit the bill and adds a few design tweaks that would make it more appealing.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Motherly

20 baby names that mean love for your little love bug

Baby names that mean love might possibly be the most special way you can honor your new arrival. After all, what the world needs now (and will always need) is love. Love is all we need. Shall I go on? In all seriousness, choosing a name for your baby is a wonderful part of the pregnancy process.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Dated ’70s Rental Kitchen Gets a $180 Boho-Style Redo

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Want to know what’s trending for interiors this spring? Easy: Plaster furniture, floral prints, and arches are everywhere. And speaking of that last detail, one place arches are really making a statement is on kitchen cabinetry.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Kitchn

Before & After: A Tired Rental Kitchen Gets a Charming Makeover in Just 2 Days

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Orangey wood cabinets, beige walls, and basic laminate countertops are each hallmarks of a rental kitchen. And if you have all three, like Toronto-based renter Megan, that’s basically the jackpot. So it’s no wonder Megan called on home decor YouTuber Alexandra Gater (@alexandragater) for help in adding a little life to her cook space. Gater had recently put out the call that she and her team were hoping to help renters in Toronto overhaul their spaces for a transformational episode, and Megan’s kitchen turned out to be exactly what they had in mind.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: This $450 Laundry Room Redo Includes 6 Seriously Impressive DIYs

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Sometimes a whole room or whole house look so good it’s tough to give the individual DIY projects within them the attention they deserve. This colorful Colorodo home, for example, is filled with DIYs, such as painted door jambs, yellow feather lamps, and artwork made from magazine pages. And this bedroom redo features handwoven lampshades, an IKEA headboard hack, and DIY closet doors. The spaces are beautiful as a whole and even more impressive when you zoom in on the handmade details.
INTERIOR DESIGN
BHG

Small Deck Furniture Ideas That Maximize Every Inch of Space

The summer months are made for outdoor entertaining, and seating for guests is essential. But don't fret if you have a small deck. There are simple furniture layouts, styles, and materials that can help maximize your deck space. How you arrange your small deck furniture can make or break the...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Motherly

The best baby wraps–and expert tips on how to use them

We independently select and share the products we love—and may receive a commission if you choose to buy. Oh, babies. So snuggly. So sweet. So exhausting. In those first months of parenthood you start to wonder if you'll ever get to do things with both arms ever again. After all, many babies–especially newborns–simply prefer to be held seemingly around the clock. Of course you need a break (and putting them down is always an option) but there's also a way to keep them close and get stuff done. Enter the baby wrap.
INSTAGRAM
Motherly

Motherly

New York City, NY
11K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Motherly is a lifestyle brand that informs and inspires Millennial women through the journey of motherhood.

 https://www.mother.ly

Comments / 0

Community Policy