Officer taken to hospital, residents displaced following Murfreesboro apartment fire

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Murfreesboro police officer was taken to the hospital and several residents were displaced after an apartment fire.

It happened at the Chelsea Place Apartments on Brady Pike early Friday morning.

Once on the scene, Officers Joseph Shelton and Dalton Parker saw smoke and began knocking on doors and evacuating tenants.

Officer Shelton heard an elderly man yelling for help inside one of the apartments. He was able to fight through the smoke and get inside, helping the man who uses a walker escape.

Both Officer Shelton and the resident inhaled smoke. They were both treated at the scene and later taken to the hospital. Officer Shelton has since been released, while the tenant is still recovering.

Firefighters also helped evacuate two adults and a young child. They were checked out on scene and are okay.

Following the preliminary investigation, authorities found the fire started on the first floor of the apartment complex. Four units sustained fire damage, while two more were damaged by water.

There is no word yet on the official cause of the fire. It is still under investigation.

Six people and a dog have been displaced in total. The Red Cross is assisting those families.

