Yeah, the days are longer, but otherwise this could be November weather

If you’re feeling a little gloomy, it might be a reflection of the region’s unseasonably cold and dreary start to May.

The high on Friday was expected to reach about 52 degrees, compared with the 64 we usually experience at the beginning of May, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle. And things don’t look any better over the next week.

A wet and chilly pattern is shaping up for the Northwest, making it feel more like November than May. AccuWeather forecasters say a series of storms will come ashore, causing precipitation to continue through Mother’s Day weekend and into next week.

Rain began Thursday with almost a half inch of rain in areas of Western Washington. The rain then moved inland with some high-elevation snow above pass level.

The coldest air is likely to work into the region Saturday night and Sunday, according to AccuWeather. Low temperatures will dip into the 30s in the Olympia area between Sunday and Wednesday.

Waves of rain are expected in Thurston County Sunday and Monday, and again next Thursday and Friday, with highs in the mid 50s all week. Precipitation will fall in the form of snow in the Washington Cascades.

The longer range forecast offers a glimmer of hope: a dry but overcast weekend May 14-15 with highs in the low 60s.