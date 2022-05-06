Addison Rae and Boyfriend Omer Fedi’s Rare PDA-Filled Moments: Photos

Can't keep their hands to themselves! Addison Rae and boyfriend Omer Fedi don't show off their love often, but when they do, it's filled with some major PDA.

Following the 2022 Met Gala , the TikTok star changed from her Michael Kors gown into a see-through number . Then, she shared a sweet smooch with her man, according to photos shared via Instagram. While she didn't write out a caption, Addison added a magnet emoji to her post. In the two pics, Omer is sitting on a couch with Addison draped over him. Their heads are joined together in a passionate embrace.

While the He's All That star has yet to speak publicly about their relationship, the couple went public in August 2021 when Omer referred to her as "my baby" on Instagram Stories after her movie and his song hit No. 1 on various charts. "Wonder if we the first couple to ever do that with movie and a song? Anyway love you babe," the musician wrote at the time.

“Addison and Omer are super into each other,” a source told Us Weekly in August 2021, revealing that “they’ve been together for four months.” The insider added, “She’s very into him. She thinks he’s so cool and loves his music,” noting that they're “very smitten."

How did they first meet? According to a September 2021 interview with SiriusXM , Omer's frequent collaborator The Kid LAROI introduced the pair.

“I feel like they did probably, maybe meet through me — don’t quote me on that. But I think they probably met through me,” the "STAY" singer said at the time. “No one really had any idea; it was kind of a low-key situation.”

Even though fans are aware of Addison and Omer's relationship, they continue to keep things low-key.

“I love being in love,” Addison tweeted in November 2021. Almost immediately after, she shared a sweet video of herself and Omer on Instagram Stories. Eagle-eyed fans have also spotted him making a rare appearance in some of her TikTok videos. However, things between Addison and Omer really heated up when they walked the 2022 Grammys red carpet together.

