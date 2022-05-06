ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin assistant Bill Sheridan reportedly included in an ongoing NCAA investigation at Air Force

By Matt Belz
 4 days ago

Wisconsin's newest assistant coach is under investigation from a previous coaching stop, per reports.

The Wisconsin Badgers hired veteran assistant coach Bill Sheridan on February 22 to replace Bob Bostad as the inside linebackers coach for the 2022 season.

However, news broke on Friday that the longtime defensive assistant is reportedly part of an ongoing NCAA investigation stemming from his time at Air Force in 2020.

According to Brett McMurphy of the Action Network , Sheridan is one of four former assistant coaches from the Air Force coaching staff dismissed by the university for "providing impermissible benefits and hosting high school prospects during the COVID-19 dead period in 2020."

Air Force is currently awaiting the NCAA's ruling on the matter, and it is unclear if the outcome will have an impact on Sheridan's employment with Wisconsin at this time.

Sheridan is in his first season with the Badgers after two seasons as the Air Force defensive line coach and numerous stops as a defensive coordinator and defensive assistant at the college and NFL levels.

Some of his previous coaching roles include time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Giants as a defensive coordinator, and stints with Boston College, Michigan State, Michigan, Notre Dame, and the Miami Dolphins as a position coach.

A coach for 41-years, Sheridan's involvement in the investigation at Air Force comes as a surprise to many.

Here is what Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst said about the hiring of Sheridan earlier this spring in a press release shared by the University of Wisconsin:

"Bill is a strong addition to our staff," Chryst said. "As we went through the hiring process, I was impressed by what he brings to the table in terms of his experience, his knowledge of the game and his ability to connect with players. Inside linebacker has been a strength for us over the last few years and I'm excited to see the impact of Bill's coaching on what is a relatively young group as we look to maintain a high level of success from our linebackers."

We will have more on this ongoing storyline, as Paul Chryst and the Wisconsin communications department have yet to share a public comment on the situation.

