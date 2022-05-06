ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ramsey County, MN

Controversial and unchallenged: Why Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher looks to be cruising toward another term

By Solomon Gustavo
MinnPost
MinnPost
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher appears to be cruising toward reelection. There’s still time — less than a month — for candidates to file for the race. But no one of note has filed so far and it doesn’t look like anyone with serious resources or name recognition is going to...

www.minnpost.com

Comments / 3

Related
CBS Minnesota

Police Shoot, Kill Driver Near Small Central Minnesota Town

BOWLUS, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after police in Morrison County shot and killed a driver. It happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday near the town of Bowlus in central Minnesota. “And this blue car comes down the road. And I never saw it before. And it comes closer and I realize the whole bumper was hanging off, like the whole back end,” said Molly Sobania. For her, a quiet, country evening took a quick turn. After the blue car passed by her house, law enforcement closed in. “Cops and ambulances and all sorts of things and flashing...
BOWLUS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Judge Denies Dismissal Motion, Sets Trial Date For Former MPD Officer Brian Cummings

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A judge has set a trial date for the former Minneapolis police officer charged in connection to the high-speed collision that killed Leneal Frazier last year. Brian Cummings’ trial will begin Sept. 19, according to court documents filed on Monday. The judge also denied a motion by Cummings’ attorneys to dismiss the charges against him. Cummings faces second-degree manslaughter and criminal vehicular homicide charges in the deadly crash. He pleaded not guilty in December. (credit: Hennepin County) The complaint says Cummings was in pursuit of a stolen vehicle in north Minneapolis on July 6, 2021 when his marked squad car slammed...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
New Brighton, MN
County
Ramsey County, MN
City
Hinckley, MN
Saint Paul, MN
Government
Ramsey County, MN
Government
City
Saint Paul, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Minneapolis man on trial for lying to grand jury has connections to senator, candidate

A Minneapolis man goes on trial Monday, accused of lying to a federal grand jury about how he handled absentee ballots during the August 2020 primary election. A curious and thus far unreported detail about the man, who’s name is Muse Mohamed Mohamed: He has shared an address with members of a newly prominent political family, including the wife of a state senator and another DFL-endorsed state Senate candidate who is likely to win her election this fall.  The post Minneapolis man on trial for lying to grand jury has connections to senator, candidate appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Man Seriously Hurt After Motorcycle Rolls In Inver Grove Heights

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man is fighting for his life after his motorcycle rolled Friday evening on a southeast metro highway. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. on southbound Highway 3 in Inver Grove Heights. The motorcycle left the roadway and rolled. The driver, 49-year-old Dean Luczynski of St. Paul, was seriously hurt in the crash. Emergency crews brought him to Regions Hospital for treatment. According to investigators, Luczynski was not wearing a helmet. Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Choi
MinnPost

How did Gov. Tim Walz use a chunk of the pandemic response funds to address race and health inequities?

Through the American Rescue Plan, the federal government allocated $2.8 billion towards Minnesota in fiscal recovery funds, direct cash the state could use for its COVID-19 response. Add an additional $73 billion in CARES funds and that’s a healthy sum. After the most recent legislative session, Gov. Tim Walz was given permission to decide how a chunk of that money, $500 million, would be spent to address immediate needs during the pandemic.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Police find missing St. Paul woman

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Saint Paul Police Department has found a missing 86-year-old woman who has dementia. According to police, the woman was last seen wearing blue pajamas and left her downtown apartment on the 60 block of 9th Street East between 1 and 4 a.m. Watch the...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KROC News

Teenager Gunned Down in South St. Paul

South St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Homicide detectives with the South St. Paul Police Department are investigating the murder of a teenager. South St. Paul Police Chief Brian Wicke says officers responded late last night to reports of shots fired and found the 17-year-old victim lying on a road with apparent gunshot wounds to his upper torso. Despite efforts to save his life, Chief Wicke says the young victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
SOUTH SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Metro Transit Police Chief Resigns, Takes Job As U.S. Marshal For MN

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Metro Transit Police Chief Eddie Frizell has resigned from his post to take a position as the next U.S. Marshal for the state. “We extend our sincere congratulation to Chief Frizell on this new chapter of his career,” said Regional Administrator Mary Bogie. “We are sorry to see him leave, but he has earned this opportunity and I couldn’t be happier for him.” Frizell was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on April 27 as the next marshal. The Met Council says it is launching a national search for the next chief, whose priorities will be recruiting and retaining staffing as more people return to riding public transit. In the meantime, Richard Grates will serve as interim chief. Grates, who most recently served as captain of Metro Transit’s patrol division, has been with the department since 2005 and worked in patrol, light rail safety, and investigations.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#County Attorney#Attorneys#Hamline University
MinnPost

Minnesota House passes plan to refill unemployment trust fund, send checks to frontline workers

In the Duluth News Tribune Dana Ferguson says, “In a surprise move on Monday, April 25, the Minnesota House of Representatives advanced a more than $3.7 billion proposal to replenish the state’s jobless fund and send out checks to front line workers. The plan would repay the federal government for helping the state pay unemployment insurance benefits during the pandemic. It would also replenish the state’s unemployment insurance fund. Roughly one in five workers drew benefits from the fund, according to the Department of Employment and Economic Development, due to COVID-19 and the state’s effort to quell it.”
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

We need strong rent control: Lessons from the Fight for $15

When Minneapolis passed the Midwest’s first $15 minimum wage and St. Paul followed suit a year later, it was a historic victory for workers, especially women and people of color – disproportionately pushed into low-wage jobs. Our movement won against entrenched opposition from the majority of elected officials in both City Halls who spoke generally in favor of $15 per hour minimum wage while doing everything in their power to undermine, delay and confuse its passage.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Minnesota Department of Human Rights set to release results of investigation into Minneapolis Police Department

MPR’s Matt Sepic reports: “The Minnesota Department of Human Rights on Wednesday will release the results of a nearly two-year investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department, a probe launched days after the May 2020 police killing of George Floyd. The state’s been investigating whether Minneapolis police engage in a pattern or practice of racial discrimination. The review was expected to scrutinize police policies, procedures, training and practices over a 10-year period. Minnesota Human Rights Commissioner Rebecca Lucero said at the time the investigation was announced that she also wanted to examine structural problems within the department.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
MinnPost

Let’s treat wage theft like the crime it is

Wage theft is a crime. You may have assumed this to be true, but you probably don’t know that in reality it is not treated like one. Wage theft happens when an employer with intent to defraud, fails to give workers earned wages or benefits. It is not legally different from when a worker steals cash from the register, but the reality of enforcement leads to far different results. An employer who suspects a worker of theft has the benefit of “free” investigators (police) and “free” lawyers (prosecutors). Because we have not created the political will and resources to prosecute employers, a worker’s only remedy requires civil litigation and large legal bills.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Many St. Paul festivals and events folding or regrouping this year

Shannon Prather and Katie Galioto at the Star Tribune are reporting that steeply rising police costs and more city requirements are some of the reasons so many St. Paul festivals have been put on hold or moved. City leaders and police officials say they are trying to balance safety with community fun. They also are trying not to force taxpayers to supplement events. Festivals now off the calendar in recent years include Cinco de Mayo on the West Side, Highland Fest, Rice Street Parade, St. Patrick’s Day LuckyPalooza block party and Little Mekong Night Market. Community members say it’s unclear if Rondo Days will happen.
SAINT PAUL, MN
MinnPost

EPA to Army Corps of Engineers: don’t reissue Polymet permit

Jimmy Lovrien at the Duluth News-Tribune is reporting that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers not reissue the Section 404 permit for the proposed PolyMet copper-nickel mine over concerns that it could violate Fond du Lac Reservation’s water quality standards. KSTP covered the press conference...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

MinnPost

Minneapolis, MN
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
818K+
Views
ABOUT

MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.

 http://MinnPost.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy